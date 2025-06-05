Nigeria: Edo Govt to Crack Down On Lounges, Clubs Others Without Valid Permits

4 June 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Edo State Government has announced clampdown plans on all lounge, club, and outdoor bar owners operating in the state without valid building or development permits.

Managing Director of the Edo State Development and Building Control Agency (ESDBCA), Imoisili Darlington Igabali, who made this known on Wednesday, said the exercise has become necessary due to the proliferation of such establishments across urban areas in the state.

Owners of such facilities have been mandated to approach the ESDBCA with photocopies of their buildings or development permits for revalidation and authentication, if available.

"They are, by this announcement, expected to comply with immediate effect," Igabali said.

He warned that failure to comply with the directive by affected facility owners will attract strict sanctions.

