Egypt FM Lauds Distinguished Relations With Greece

4 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty praised on Wednesday June 4 ,2025 the deeply rooted relations between Egypt and Greece as well as the distinguished relations binding the two countries in the political, economic, and cultural domains.

Abdelatty highlighted the upgrade of ties between the two countries to a strategic partnership that took place during the first meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council in Athens last month that was co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The top diplomat gave the remarks during a meeting with his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis. The meeting tackled ways of boosting bilateral relations.

Abdelatty briefed his Greek counterpart on the court ruling issued on May 28 concerning the land surrounding Saint Catherine Monastery, stressing that the ruling preserves the spiritual and religious value of the monastery and does not undermine the holy place or its affiliated historical sites.

He made clear that the ruling explicitly upholds the religious and monastic ownership of the monastery and surrounding areas in a way that reinforces the monastery's sanctity and ensures its continued ability to perform its religious and spiritual mission without any changes.

Abdelatty said President El-Sisi stressed on more than one occasion, most recently during his visit to Athens on May 7, that Egypt is committed to preserving the monastery's sacred status and protecting it from any infringement.

This, he said, reflects Egypt's enduring respect for the sacred, religious, and spiritual status of the monastery.

MENA

