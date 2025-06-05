Egypt Defence Minister Discusses Regional Developments With Benin FM

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defence and Military Production General Abdel Mageed Saqr met on Wednesday June 4, 2025 in Cairo with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, and his accompanying delegation.

According to a statement issued by Egypt's Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Gharib Abdel-Hafez, the meeting addressed the latest developments on the regional and international scenes and their impact on security and stability across the African continent, particularly in light of current circumstances and challenges.

Discussions also covered various aspects of cooperation between Egypt and Benin in defence and security.

The spokesman highlighted that the Commander-in-Chief expressed his appreciation for the longstanding relations between Egypt and Benin and his aspiration to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the coming period, especially in the military domain.

For his part, the Beninese FM praised Egypt's active role in the region and commended the efforts of the Egyptian political leadership in supporting African nations in addressing various issues and crises to help achieve security and stability for the peoples of the continent.

The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa, and several senior military commanders attended the meeting.

Al-Aharam