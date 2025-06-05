Nigeria: Army Captures Kidnapper, Informant, Rescues Victim in Ondo

The troops of 32 Brigade Nigerian Army (NA), deployed on operation Fast Strike Squad at Forward Operating Base, Auga, has captured a suspected kidnapper and rescued a victim in Ondo State.

Major Njoka Irabor, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Officer of 32 Brigade, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Akure.

Irabor said that the operation was carried out on June 3 to sustain activities while maintaining maximum security to decimate kidnappers and other criminal elements within its Area of Responsibility (AOR).

"The operation was carried out following credible information received from locals about a family making plans to pay ransom to kidnappers around Sabon Hanya, along Aiyere -- Kabba road in Ondo State.

"Troops swiftly laid ambush along the route which the kidnappers prescribed for those to deliver the ransom.

"Consequently, troops captured one of the kidnappers and rescued a kidnapped victim, aged 10 years.

"The victim has been in the kidnappers' custody for three days. However, the suspected kidnapper sustained injury during the operation," he said.

Irabor explained further that the troops, on June 4, also arrested one Mr Abubakar (aka Maude), a suspected informant stationed around Auga in Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He said that preliminary interrogation revealed that the suspect was a member of a kidnapping syndicate, placed in the area to monitor the movement and activities of troops and inform members of his syndicate.

According to him, the suspects are presently in our custody for further interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate security agency for prosecution.

"Furthermore, the Commander 32 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Justin Ifeanyi, has implored the good people of Ondo State, to always avail troops with credible information on the movement and activities of criminals.

"information on unknown persons within the neighborhood too should be availed to enhance the capacity of troops in conducting operations with precision, and to further stem the tide of criminals within 32 Brigade AOR.," he said.

Vanguard News