Nigeria: Mokwa Flood Disaster - Govt Donates N2bn, 20 Trucks of Grains to Residents of Affected Community

Abuja — ....Resolves to rebuild flood-ravaged community

The Federal Government has assured the people of Mokwa in Niger State that it will stand by them in the aftermath of the devastating floods that recently swept through the community, leaving a trail of destruction.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima gave the assurance on Wednesday when he visited.the flood-hit community, where the federal government donated N2 billion and twenty trucks of grains to the affected community.

Senator Shettima promised the affected residents immediate federal government intervention and a renewed commitment to sustainable disaster management policies nationwide..

A statement by the Vice President's spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, stated that Senator arrived the community at about 12:30 in the afternoon where he was received by Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba; the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Yahaya Abubakar, and members of the Niger State Executive Council.

Senator Shettima regretted that what happened in Mokwa was a sorrow that has touched every stretch of the nation.

"Mokwa has always stood as a vital crossroads in Nigeria's geography and commerce. It is an agricultural hub and a cultural stronghold that connects the North and the South. This makes your pain a shared national burden. While this disaster is devastating, it will not define you. We will rebuild. We will restore the vibrancy for which Mokwa is known," he assured.

Addressing residents, the Vice President conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's direct commitment to immediate action, announcing that the President has ordered immediate intervention to provide succour to the affected community.

He stated: "His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sends his heartfelt condolences and stands in solidarity with you during this trying time. He has directed immediate action to assess the damage and provide the necessary support to aid your recovery.

"We came to you today not just as your political representatives and leaders, but as fellow Nigerians deeply moved by the tragedy that has befallen your community. Our hearts ache for the lives lost, the homes destroyed, and the livelihoods disrupted."

Beyond immediate relief, VP Shettima outlined the government's commitment to preventing future disasters, saying "the Federal Government remains committed to addressing the ecological challenges that have contributed to this crisis."

Calling for a united national response and stronger preventative measures, the Vice President said, "In times like these, we are reminded that a tragedy in one part of our nation is a sorrow shared by all. The preservation of life, whether threatened by natural calamities or human actions, is a responsibility we all share."

He also demanded long-term commitment to environmental resilience and sustainable development, noting that "the greatest honour we can give to those we have lost in this regrettable tragedy is our commitment to a future where such disasters are reduced through proactive measures and sustainable practices."

On his part, Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, who was represented by his deputy, Yakubu Garba, thanked the federal government for standing with the state in its moment of grief.

"Within 24 hours, NEMA were on the ground physically to ascertain what happened to us and to ensure that such a rescue mission was carried out practically. And we cannot thank them enough," he said.

He said the visit by the Vice President was a reassurance of President Bola Tinubu's commitment to the well-being of the people.

In his welcome remarks, Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman Gawu, said the Vice President's visit has strengthened the people as they mourn those killed by the devastating impact of the flood that ravaged Mokwa town.

He commended the Federal Government for the rapid response through the provision of timely interventions by the National Emergency Management Agency with food and other relief materials.

Also, Special Adviser to the Niger State Governor, Mr. Murtala Bagana, described the flood disaster as a national tragedy and a profound loss not just for Niger State but for Nigeria as a whole. He thanked the Vice President for visiting the people.

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Traditional Council, HRH Yahaya Abubakar, commended the Vice President for coming to console the people in person, thanking President Tinubu for directing the immediate release of interventions to the affected communities.

The Federal Government delegation included the Minister of Information & National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, both of whom are from Niger State.