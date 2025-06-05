Kenya: Task Force Kicks Off Probe Into Kidney Transplant Malpractice With Public Hearings Across 9 Counties

5 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The task force appointed by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale to probe alleged malpractice and ethical breaches in kidney transplant services at the Mediheal Group of Hospitals is set to begin its work today.

The Independent Investigative Committee on Tissue and Organ Transplant Services, led by Professor Elizabeth Bukusi, will hold its inaugural sitting in Vihiga.

The committee will subsequently hold sittings in Bomet, Meru, Uasin Gishu, Kisii, Nakuru, Kisumu, and Nairobi. The final public hearing is scheduled to take place in Mombasa on June 27.

The task force has been mandated to investigate the legal and regulatory framework governing tissue and organ transplants in Kenya.

It will also engage with donors, recipients, and medical professionals involved in transplants over the past five years to determine whether there have been cases of commercialization, coercion, or breaches of the Human Tissue Act.

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health, chaired by Seme MP James Nyikal, is also conducting a parallel 90-day investigation into allegations of illegal organ transplants and trafficking, following an exposé by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

The media report alleged that Mediheal has been harvesting kidneys from vulnerable Kenyans for Ksh294,000 and selling them abroad for up to KSh3.2 million.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.