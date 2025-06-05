South Africa: Gaps in the Safety Net - Breaking Down State and Societal Protections for Children

South Africa's child protection system is supposed to be a safety net for young people in danger. But when you listen to the people working in the sector, you hear the same story again and again - the net is full of holes and too many children are falling through.

Child protection in South Africa is a whole-of-society responsibility, involving the family and community, the departments of social development and justice, the South African Police Service and a range of civil society organisations.

These structures are meant to provide a safety net for the country's children and ensure accountability and support when young people are exposed to physical, sexual or emotional attacks.

And yet, too many children are still falling through the gaps. The experiences of some victims are never disclosed. Other cases are reported only to be lost over years-long efforts to attain justice and assistance.

Daily Maverick spoke to child advocacy experts about South Africa's safety net for children, from its successes and failures to the need for reinforcement.

