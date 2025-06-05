Uganda: 2026 Presidential Race Is Shaping Up to Be the Most Crowded

The 2026 presidential race is shaping up to be the most crowded in the country's history, with a growing number of candidates confirming their bids for the top seat.

The Democratic Party (DP) officially confirmed its participation following a successful Delegates Conference in Mbarara City, where party president Norbert Mao was endorsed as its presidential flag bearer.

Vice President Fred Mukasa Mbidde emphasised the party's ambition not only to win the presidency but also to secure a significant number of parliamentary seats.

Mao declared, "The Democratic Party is not just in the race to participate--we are here to win. Uganda is ready for change, and we believe our vision can unify and transform this country."

Mao's announcement sparked mixed reactions in his hometown of Gulu, where many had hoped he would seek a parliamentary seat to represent them directly.

Agnes Adoch, a community leader, said, "We have always believed in Mao. He's our son and a symbol of pride. But many of us were hoping he'd come back home to serve us directly."

Mao responded by saying, "My ambition is national. I carry the dreams of Gulu in my heart, but Uganda needs leadership that transcends regional boundaries."

John Katumba, the youngest presidential candidate in the 2021 elections, confirmed he would contest again, saying he was now better prepared and more focused.

"Last time, I was a dreamer. Now, I'm a doer. I've spent the last five years listening to the people, understanding their problems, and building solutions. In 2026, I'm not just participating--I'm winning," he told reporters in Kampala.

Other notable candidates expected to join the race include Muhammad Nsereko and Jimmy Akena of the Uganda People's Congress.

Meanwhile, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) faces internal divisions over its flag bearer, with a contest between Patrick Amuriat and Nandala Mafabi.

Robert Centenary, FDC's vice president for the Western region, said, "We are currently in the process of harmonizing the party leadership and preparing for a united front in 2026. Our supporters deserve clarity and strength."

As the Electoral Commission prepares to announce nomination timelines, political parties are scrambling to consolidate their positions.

The crowded field is seen by many as a sign of democratic maturity, although some voters worry it could fragment the vote.

Regardless, the 2026 presidential ballot is expected to be the longest and most competitive Uganda has ever seen.