Nigeria: Minister Mourns Mokwa Flood Victims, Urges National Action On Climate Change

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, has expressed sorrow over the devastating floods that struck Mokwa, Niger State, claiming the lives of at least 200 people, including women and children.

Offering prayers and condolences to the bereaved in a statement on Wednesday, the minister described the tragedy as heartbreaking.

The disaster, triggered by torrential rains in a region not previously known to be prone to flooding, has resulted in extensive loss of lives and destruction of property, including farmlands, homes, and critical infrastructure.

Abdullahi acknowledged the pain of communities whose livelihoods, particularly agriculture, have been severely impacted.

The minister also extended his sympathies to the governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago, whom he commended for his leadership in managing the crisis.

He further expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his swift intervention and directive to relevant agencies to deliver relief to those affected.

"This is a most difficult time for the families of the victims, their neighbours, and indeed their communities. I pray that the Almighty will console the bereaved and lighten their grief", he said.

Abdullahi confirmed his ministry's collaboration with the state government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in providing food items to hundreds of families displaced by the flash floods.

Reflecting on the disaster's implications, the minister highlighted the increasing frequency and severity of water-related emergencies during the rainy season, an alarming trend he attributed to the growing impact of climate change.

He warned that such disasters are no longer limited to floodplain regions, referencing Mokwa's unprecedented experience as a wake-up call.

He called for greater public awareness and use of seasonal climate prediction data from NiMET and annual flood outlooks from the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency.

He also called for accelerated desilting of water bodies and the construction of new water-harvesting structures to mitigate flood risks and bolster agricultural productivity.