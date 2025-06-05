Nigeria: Wipe Out Banditry, Boko Haram or Forget 2027 Presidency, Sambo Tells Tinubu

A public affairs analyst, Malam Adamu Sambo, has called on President Bola Tinubu to learn from the mistakes of past leaders and do all that it takes to wipe out banditry, kidnapping, Boko Haram and all associated terrorist activities within the next one year or he should forget 2027.

Addressing journalists on the state of the nation, Malam Sambo categorically said that if President Tinubu fails to address the security challenges, he will not win the 2027 presidential election citing the example of what cost former President Goodluck Jonathan the presidency in 2015.

The public analyst who took an X-ray of national issues, said, President Tinubu should also beware of enemies within his cabinet who are not helping his government in the real sense of it.

"I wish to call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address these issues immediately within one year if he is interested in winning election in 2027. President Tinubu can only win election if within 12 month he is able to wipe out Banditry, kidnapping, Boko Haram and all the other associated terrorist activities going on in different parts of Nigeria presently within six month for the citizen to resume everyday living in Nigeria.

"If President Tinubu refuses to wipe out the security challenges, he will definitely not win the election. Even the rigging structures and processes will fail. The same insecurity issue made former President Goodluck Jonathan lost the presidential seat in 2015 as an incumbent president with a lot of cash in Naira and huge amount of dollars at his disposal. I believe the cabal and political machinery of President Bola Tinubu is not richer than that of former President Goodluck when Goodluck lost the presidential seat.

"After all, recent reports from United States congress has indicted former United States Government of funding many terrorist organisations globally and one of them is Boko Haram in the West African sub-region, of which Nigeria is the base and operational headquarters of Boko Haram.

"The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Chris Musa has earlier cautioned that there are foreign elements funding Boko Haram operations. Now it has been confirmed by the United States Congress that Boko Haram is being funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Similar confessions of United States Government creating, equipping and financing International Terrorism came out more than a decade ago when Hilary Clinton told a congress that the United States created Alqaeda and similarly, the United States created Taliban.

"They created, equipped and funded such terrorist organisations globally to do their terrorism bidding and now who will tell us otherwise. If Nigerian Government was formerly pretending not to know of USAID-sponsorship of Boko Haram and its offshoot, the ISWAP, now the pretence has to end and it's time to face the reality."

He averred that majority of Nigerians are aware that foreign countries are all out to destroy Nigeria and scatter the people so that they can just come and dig up the natural resources from the ground to develop their own countries. "Must they destroy Nigerians in efforts to develop their own countries?" he queried.

He also said, President Tinubu must also boost local Agricultural Production at all levels within 12 months for people to feed and vote for him, adding that the distribution of cartons of noodles and sachets of salt and few seasoning cubes during election campaigns will not work.

"Generally, local people in Nigeria are not bothered about government money as they consider Government as an Elephant has fallen and there is enough meat for everyone and in some places its considered to be white mans money (colonial masters money) so its for everyone to eat but it stops there.

"Now the Federal Government whose responsibility it is to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians is failing to the extent that people are permanently and continuously becoming internally displaced and many have fled the country as refugees. People are not allowed to farm and feed themselves.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the ball in his court and it's left for him and his associates to help the people of Nigeria build up again starting now, so as to continue through 2027 or else an unpredictable wind of change will come and sweep them out," he stressed.