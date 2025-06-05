Zimbabwe: Rights Commission Slams Authorities Over Unlawful Detention of 66 Irregular Migrants

5 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has condemned the detention of 66 irregular migrants of various nationalities, stating that their continued imprisonment violates their rights as they are neither facing criminal charges nor awaiting trial.

According to ZHRC, the 66 detained at Harare Remand Prison are from Burundi, Ethiopia, Malawi, South Africa, Libya, Mozambique, China, Pakistan, Taiwan, India, the United Kingdom, France and Cape Verde.

In a press statement Wednesday following its recent human rights monitoring visit to Harare Remand Prison, ZHRC urged authorities to immediately end the practice of detaining migrants indefinitely.

"There were 66 irregular migrants of different nationalities whose detention was in violation of their rights as they were not facing any criminal charges and were not awaiting trial.

"In light of these findings, ZHRC urged relevant authorities to take immediate action to desist from imprisonment of irregular migrants whose issues should be handled without resorting to indefinite detention," the statement reads.

Zimbabwe currently does not have detention facilities for irregular immigrants that are not prisons.

Some illegal immigrants end up staying in prison for more than ten years awaiting deportation.

According to Immigration Chief Director Respect Gono last year, as of September 23, there were 368 jailed illegal immigrants, 274 were awaiting deportation, 61 were serving prison sentences, and 33 were awaiting trial for various offences.

