Zambia: Namibia, Zambia to Fast-Track Katima One-Stop Border Post

5 June 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia and Zambia have renewed their commitment to accelerate the establishment of the one-stop border post (OSBP) at Katima Mulilo.

According to a statement issued by the Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) on Wednesday, this strategic regional trade initiative is aimed at enhancing trade facilitation and reducing border delays.

"A joint steering committee meeting comprising key stakeholders from both countries commenced today in Livingstone, Zambia, with the primary agenda of discussing the implementation roadmap and adopting the recommendations of the joint technical team," the statement reads.

Namra commissioner Sam Shivute emphasised the long standing nature of the discussions and urged both parties to redouble their efforts to ensure the project is completed within the next 18 months.

"Zambia brings valuable experience to this project, having successfully implemented the OSBP at the Kazungula Bridge. Namibia remains optimistic that, with our joint commitment, the Katima Mulilo OSBP will be implemented efficiently and effectively," said Shivute.

Lillian Bwalya, permanent secretary of Zambia's ministry of commerce, trade and industry, underscored the urgency of concluding the implementation plan.

She called on the joint technical team to maintain momentum and deliver concrete outcomes.

Key priorities identified include the mobilisation of financial and technical resources, the finalisation of border demarcation confirmations, as well as the clearing (debushing) and demining of the designated area.

Once completed, the OSBP is expected to significantly ease customs clearance procedures and reduce commercial traffic congestion at the Katima Mulilo border post, thereby enhancing trade and economic integration between the two nations.

