Nigeria: Katsina Secures 3,500 Slots in Govt's Tech and Vocational Skills Programme, TVET

Katsina State has secured 3,500 training slots under the newly launched Federal Government Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative. The programme is one of the boldest national efforts in recent years to equip young Nigerians with practical, job-ready skills.

The announcement was made by Idris Bugaje, Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), during a visit to the Katsina Youth Craft Village (KYCV).

"This is your moment," Mr Bugaje, a professor, told the trainees and instructors. "Katsina has 3,500 opportunities to train its young people in real trades -- and the Federal Government is paying for it."

Under the Master 6 training track, participants will receive ₦180,000 in tuition support, a ₦22,500 monthly stipend for six months, and earn a recognised certification under the National Skills Qualification (NSQ). Trainees will also receive starter packs, entrepreneurship training, and access to low-interest loans to support their post-training ventures.

"We are moving away from certificates to real skills," Bugaje emphasised. "And you can't learn that inside four walls alone. Training must connect with real industry, real work, and real life."The TVET initiative -- themed "Advancing Skills and Empowering the Future" -- was launched last week in Abuja by the Federal Ministry of Education. It offers three flexible training pathways, namely: Master 12 (1 year); Master 6 (6 months); and Technical College Track (3 years for youth aged 13-20).

All participants must register with their National Identification Number (NIN), and nationwide training will kick off in August 2025.

The programme will be delivered through Vocational Enterprise Institutes (VEIs), Skills Training Centres (STCs), and public technical colleges across 25 high-demand skill areas, with 80% practical and 20% theoretical instruction.

Kabir Kofar Soro, Coordinator of the KYCV, described the allocation as a "huge win" for the state:

"We want to thank the NBTE Executive Secretary for this opportunity. KYCV will immediately begin sensitising youth across every local government in Katsina, as directed by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, to ensure no one is left behind."

This new allocation fits squarely into Governor Radda "Building Your Future" agenda, which prioritises skills training, job creation, and inclusive development. The Governor has consistently pushed for programmes that uplift young people and strengthen the local economy from the ground up.

"This is not just about training," said a senior official from the Ministry of Education. "It's national transformation. We're not producing paper graduates -- we're building a skilled generation."

Bugaje also reaffirmed that the new skills model meets global standards, ensuring that Nigerian youth can compete anywhere in the world. He urged centres like KYCV to forge partnerships with industries so trainees can benefit from real-world learning, not just classroom theory.

With 3,500 slots secured, Katsina stands out as a leading beneficiary of this reimagined national skills drive -- and the message to the youth is clear:

This is your time to learn, earn, and build your future. Don't miss it.