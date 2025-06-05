Somalia Specifically Targeted in New U.S. Travel Ban

Washington — The United States government on Wednesday announced a new travel ban that specifically includes Somali nationals, barring them from entering the country.

The proclamation, signed by President Donald Trump, directly affects Somalis seeking to travel to the US, with the administration citing the measure as necessary to protect the country from "foreign terrorists" and other security threats.

Somalia is among 12 countries listed in the ban, alongside Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Yemen, Sudan, Eritrea, Myanmar, and others.

The new restrictions are expected to significantly impact Somali families both within the United States and abroad, many of whom already face challenges related to family reunification and visa access.

The Somali community in the US, particularly concentrated in states such as Minnesota, Ohio, and Washington, expressed deep concern over the move, describing it as an escalation of discrimination and exclusion against Somalis.

Advocates warn the ban could further isolate the Somali diaspora and complicate efforts to maintain family ties and access humanitarian protections.