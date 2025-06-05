Somalia: Helicopter Crashes in Al-Shabaab-Controlled Area in Central Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — A military helicopter crashed Wednesday in Maqdis, a village near Xawaadleey in Somalia's central Shabelle region, an area controlled by the militant group Al-Shabaab.

Reports indicate the helicopter was hit by heavy weapon fire from Al-Shabaab fighters, forcing it down. Three personnel on board, believed to be part of the African Union Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), were injured and have since been captured by the group.

The helicopter was reportedly en route to a military base in Jowhar, the regional capital of Middle Shabelle.

Maqdis is located near Xawaadleey, which fell completely under Al-Shabaab control just one day prior. Xawaadleey lies approximately 40 kilometers from the towns of Balcad and Jowhar.

Before Al-Shabaab seized the area, Burundian troops serving under AUSSOM and other Somali government forces withdrew following an attack that included Al-Shabaab firing from positions near the Shabelle River.

Xawaadleey is a strategic location linking the capital, Mogadishu, to Balcad and Jowhar. Full control by Al-Shabaab could hinder government and AUSSOM efforts to maintain connections between these key towns.

There have been multiple instances of aircraft crashes in areas controlled by Al-Shabaab, raising concerns among Somalis about the safety and effectiveness of military operations in these insurgent-held regions.