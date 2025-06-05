Zimbabwe: Greener Pastures? What Is the Emotional Cost of Care Work in the UK?

Ruby left behind her life, career, and three children in Zimbabwe to chase what many call "greener pastures." But instead of lush opportunities, she worked around the clock as a live-in caregiver in England, tending to the needs of elderly patients while her own children remained an ocean away.

Ruby, 30, is one of thousands of Zimbabweans supporting the UK's care sector. This sector relies heavily on migrant workers to fill labour shortages in physically and emotionally demanding roles. For Ruby, this sacrifice is part of a bigger dream: securing a better life for her family.

"It's really depressing," Ruby admits. "So I call my mom. I call my friends. I call my husband and express how I'm feeling. Sometimes I call to cry."

Her story is at the heart of Greener Pastures, a profoundly personal audio documentary produced by Radio Workshop. This South Africa-based nonprofit trains young African reporters to tell local stories through podcasts and radio.

The podcast chronicles Ruby's emotional and physical journey: from leaving her home in Harare in early 2024, to working unpaid overtime for a 90-year-old patient, to eventually reuniting with her children in the UK. Despite long shifts and emotional lows, Ruby remained steadfast in her mission, giving her family access to free education and healthcare, opportunities not readily available in Zimbabwe.

The UK government's decision to tighten visa rules for care workers, especially around family reunification, has further complicated these journeys. Migrant caregivers like Ruby are now facing greater hurdles in bringing their loved ones into the country.

Radio Workshop Editor and Host Lesedi Mogoatlhe says Ruby's schedule left no room for formal interviews. "We resorted to exchanging voice notes instead," she said. "It turns out it's a great way to sidestep the apprehension of a formal setting and quickly build intimacy."

Over a year, these voice notes captured moments of hope, exhaustion, and resilience. Ruby shares the pride of her husband's first day of work in the UK and the chaos of working opposite shifts. However, the most significant challenge may be just beginning: adjusting to family life in a new country.

"In a year or two, [the kids are] going to be different people," Ruby says. "But I am there to remind them of their roots."

Greener Pastures was awarded Best Standalone Documentary by the International Documentary Association in 2023. The episode was produced with support from the Ann Levy Trust, Shin Creek Trust, UMI Fund, Luminate, and the Ford Foundation.

Listeners can find Greener Pastures on Spotify, YouTube, or wherever they get their podcasts. To learn more about Radio Workshop's work across Africa, visit radioworkshop.org.

