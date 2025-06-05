Zimbabwe: High Court Trashes Stepson's U.S.$60,000 Lawsuit Against 70-Year-Old Widow

High Court judge Justice Christopher Dube-Banda has dismissed an application against a Murewa widow who was being sued US$60,000 for malicious prosecution by her stepson.

The complainant in the case, Collin Benyure, was suing his stepmother, Anna Benyure, claiming US$$20,000 for emotional stress, US$$30,000 for damages to his reputation, and US$10,000 for legal costs incurred during the prosecution.

The widow did not file a notice to defend, resulting in the matter being set down on the unopposed roll.

The judge dismissed the claim, ruling that Collin had no evidence to support his claim.

The declaration stated that on 8 May 2024, Anna falsely claimed that the plaintiff, Collin, destroyed her seven-roomed house at Benyure homestead, Nyamakosi Village, Mutoko.

The court heard Collin was subsequently charged with the crime of contravening s 140 of the Criminal Law [Codification and Reform] Act [Chapter 9:23].

He was subsequently arrested before he was later cleared, resulting in him filing the present application.

In casu, in her statement to the police, Anna stated that on 8 May 2004, she received an anonymous call informing her that the plaintiff had demolished her house.

On the same day, she passed through the homestead and saw that indeed her seven-roomed, unroofed house had been demolished.

This is the information the defendant provided to the police.

She mentioned the plaintiff only as a suspect and informed the police that she did not see him demolishing the house.

The court heard she was candid that her information was based on an anonymous call she received.

On the premise of that account and the investigations, the police arrested and preferred a charge against the plaintiff.

In dismissing Collin's claim, the judge said the decision to arrest and charge the plaintiff was exclusively that of the police.

"The question whether she had a right or not to build a house at the homestead does not arise in this matter. It is irrelevant. The point is that she had a house at the Benyure homestead. Her house was demolished, and this is what she reported to the police. The conduct of the defendant cannot be said to amount to an active instigation of criminal proceedings," said the judge.

In addition, the judge said Collin's affidavit of evidence merely recycles the contents of the summons and declaration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Such is unhelpful. The allegation that the defendant made a false statement is not in sync with the facts of this case.

"The demolished house was at the centre of the case; the police could not have arrested, and the prosecution could not have prosecuted the plaintiff if there had been no demolished house. There was a demolished house."

Banda said there is no evidence that, besides giving information to the police, the defendant proceeded to lay a charge and was overbearing on the police to institute proceedings when they would not have otherwise done so.

"The defendant in this case confined herself to giving information on what she believed transpired.

He said malice may be inferred from the absence of reasonable and probable cause to commence or continue a prosecution.

"In other words, a want of reasonable and probable cause may be evidence of malice, where the court may conclude that there was no honest belief in the accusation made. In casu, there is no evidence of malice.

"In other words, the plaintiff has not proved an absence of reasonable and probable cause operating on the mind of the defendant. Therefore, the plaintiff failed to prove the aspect of malice in the context of a claim for malicious prosecution," the court ruled.