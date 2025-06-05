Zimbabwe: Scotts Maphuma Faces Backlash for Missing Major Children's Festival in Mozambique

4 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By LOL

Amapiano artist Scotts Maphuma, real name Mpho Lebajoa, is making headlines once again, and this time it is because he found himself in hot water as he was reportedly arrested over the weekend in Mozambique, where he was scheduled to perform.

The "Shayi'Moto" singer was set to perform in the country over the weekend at an annual Children's Day festival in Matola, Mozambique.

However, he did not show up to the event, and he later discovered that things work differently in Mozambique, finding himself in trouble with the local authorities.

It all started when a video of the artist in a police holding cell circulated on social media and sparked mixed reactions as well as questions from fans.

Local reporters from "Mz Magazine News" posted the video on their Instagram with a caption that reads: "Scotts Maphuma é levado a esquadra por não ter chegado a tempo de actuar."

It translates to: "Scotts Maphuma is taken to the police station for not arriving on time to perform."

Maphuma was meant to headline the Children's Day festival on Sunday, June 1, at an event known as "Lizha só festas" in Matola, a vibrant Mozambican suburb.

