West Africa: Liberia Partners With China to Open Cardio Unit At JFK

A new cardio unit has opened at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Sinkor to address heart-related diseases locally.

Monrovia, June 4, 2025: The new Cardiac Intensive Care unit has been made possible through the JFK Management team and its collaborating partner, Heilongjiang Provincial Hospital (China).

The Cardiology Unit is aimed at improving the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, as well as the ability to rescue emergency and severe cases in Liberia.

Addressing the dedicatory ceremony on Tuesday in Sinkor, Chief Executive Officer of the JFK Medical Center, Dr. Linda Birch, said the cardiac unit is crucial to addressing diseases, especially hypertension, cardiac disease, which is the most common cause of death, across hospitals here.

"This dedication of this unit, is another milestone in the history of JFK, and if no other department will be excited, the internal medicine department is happy, because statistics, and record in Liberia has shown that ages between 30-70, most of the deaths are due to hypertension or cardiac disease, and we are excited to be dedicating this unit, which will address, and boost our resilience as Liberia's number hospital," Dr. Birch, said.

She commended the Government of China, through the Heilongjiang Provincial Hospital, for the initiative, which forms part of phase one of the Cardiology Cooperation Project between Liberia and China.

The project, the JFK Internal Cardiovascular Medicine Department Cooperative Project, signed in 2023, allows the Heilongjiang Provincial Hospital (China) to build an advanced cardiovascular medical center with an independent medical team comprising local doctors and nurses.

Dr. Birch further describes the cardiac Intensive Care unit as a testament to the JFK commitment to providing quality health care services to Liberians, with evidence of their Dialysis, Surgical, and now Cardiology unit, which will now prevent Liberians from traveling abroad to seek advanced medical treatment.

"This Unit is the beginning of thousands of milestones, and we seek more support from Heilongjiang to fully equip, and Liberians can no longer go abroad to seek cardiac disease or surgical problems," she added.

Also speaking at the dedication ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Mr. Yin Chengwu, describes the project as powerful testament to the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of China and Liberia.

According to Amb. Chengwu, the cardiac unit, is not merely a collection of advanced machines within renovated walls, but a powerful symbol of cooperation and friendship between China and Liberia, demonstrating this in several profound dimensions.

"As we gather here at the esteemed JFK Medical Center to celebrate a landmark achievement in the enduring friendship and fruitful cooperation between China and Liberia-the handover of the state-of-the-art China-Aid Cardiology Department Project, this moment represents far more than the handover of a new project.

He said it is the culmination of a dedicated partnership, adding that the path towards today has been paved with unwavering dedication, collaborative spirit, and meticulous effort from colleagues on both sides.

"We owe a lot to the remarkable team of Liberia's doctors, nurses, and technicians, whose enthusiasm and professionalism have been truly inspiring. And of course, we owe a lot to the dedicated Chinese team, who brought their specialized skills and deep commitment to this endeavor and worked hard to ensure its timely and high-quality completion," he added.

Briefly, Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto thanked the Chinese hospital for the partnered hospital cooperation project with Liberia.

"This is a pivotal milestone, to an optimal environment for quality healthcare, especially for cardiac patients, and we thank the Heilongjiang hospital for the support.

Cardiology is a medical specialty focused on diagnosing, preventing, and treating diseases and disorders of the heart and blood vessels.

The new cardiac unit will reduce transferred of patients suffering from hypertension, and other diseases.