Nigeria: Mokwa Flood - Do More, Rehabilitate Victims, Northern Democrats Tell FG

The League of Northern Democrats (LND) has appealed to the federal government to take further measures to resettle and rehabilitate the victims of the Mokwa flood disaster.

The League said it noted the government's quick response to the tragedy, but said measures proportional to the scale of the disaster must be taken to alleviate the dire situation.

The national publicity secretary of LND, Dr Ladan Salihu, in a statement called on the government to prioritise the relocation of the affected communities to higher land elevation and engage the Federal Ministry of works to construct low income, subsidized housing Homes for the victims.

The statement added, "In addition, the Government must urgently invest in rebuilding and restoring critical infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, to facilitate access to affected areas and revive economic activities.

"We equally call on the Government to consider Humanitarian Compensation and Support for Victims and families who have lost loved ones, homes, or livelihoods, helping them recover and rebuild their lives.'

They urged the government to also invest in flood control measures, such as Dam management and drainage systems control, to mitigate the impact of future floods.

"Public awareness campaigns can be launched to educate residents in flood-prone areas about early warning signs and preventive measures, reducing the risk of casualties and future occurrence.

"Considering the fact that more than Seven hundred Nigerians lost their lives in the flood disaster, we appeal to Individuals with the gift of wealth,Financial Institutions and Corporate Organisations to come to the aid of victims of this massive disaster," he said.