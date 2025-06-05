Eritrean Nationals Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

5 June 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Saudi Arabia, Great Britain, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand have colorfully celebrated the 34th Independence Day anniversary under the theme "Our Cohesion - Our Armour."

The celebratory event in Dammam, held on 30 May, was attended by Ms. Weini Gerezgihier, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Saudi Arabia; Mr. Gebremeskel Kidane, Chairman of the Eritrean Community in Dammam; and Ms. Abrehet Minasie, Chairperson of the National Union of Eritrean Women in the city, along with a number of nationals. The event featured various cultural and artistic programs.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Weini emphasized the deep meaning of the theme of this year's Independence Day anniversary, stating that with committed leadership, a united people, and a dedicated Defense Force, Eritrea, just as it did in achieving independence and safeguarding sovereignty, will emerge victorious in national development endeavors.

The 34th Independence Day anniversary was also enthusiastically celebrated across British cities, including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Sheffield, Liverpool, Middlesbrough, Leicester, Nottingham, Coventry, Newcastle, Wakefield, Bristol, Southampton, Cardiff, and Dublin.

The London event was attended by over 50 government and country representatives, diplomats, friends of Eritrea, officials from the UK Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a large number of Eritrean nationals.

Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Mahmud, Chairman of the Eritrean National Committee, and Mr. Saleh Abdella, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, congratulated the people, Government, and Eritrean Defense Forces. They noted that this year's anniversary showcased the profound love Eritreans have for their country and flag.

Likewise, Eritrean communities in the German cities of Munich, Lörrach-Waldshut, Fulda, Bergstrasse, Bremen, Wiesbaden, Rosenheim, Augsburg, and Kaufbeuren celebrated the occasion with cultural and artistic performances reflecting the spirit of the day.

In Australia, nationals in Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, and Adelaide, as well as in Christchurch and Canterbury, New Zealand, marked the anniversary with patriotic fervor.

At the Melbourne event, Mr. Kidane Ginbot, Chairman of the Eritrean Community, and Mr. Mehari Tekeste, Eritrea's Consul General, delivered speeches highlighting the heavy sacrifices made for independence and the responsibilities it shoulders to the Eritrean people.

Ms. Jill Morgan, representing the Victoria Council, remarked that witnessing the love Eritreans have for their country does not require traveling to Eritrea. She praised their unity and deep attachment to their homeland.

Eritrean nationals in the French cities of Lyon and Saint-Nazaire also celebrated the 34th Independence Day anniversary with enthusiasm. At the events, participants expressed readiness to play their part in national development.

