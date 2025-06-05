Liberia: LCC Hails Liberia's Historic UNSC Victory

The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) has expressed excitement over Liberia's successful election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a Non-Permanent Member. This achievement, after over six decades, signifies a significant moment in Liberia's history and symbolizes a revival of the nation post-war.

The LCC, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Monrovia under the signature of Rev. Samuel B. Reeves, president of LCC, emphasized the importance of the victory as a divine moment and an opportunity for Liberia to play a role in shaping global peace.

"With hearts full of gratitude and eyes fixed on a future of promise, the Liberia Council of Churches warmly congratulates the Government and People of Liberia on the nation's election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a Non-Permanent Member," the statement said. "This is more than an achievement; it is a divine moment.

"It symbolizes the triumph of perseverance, the fruit of national sacrifice, and the promise of a new generation. Liberia's voice will now echo in the chambers of global power, not as a subject of discussion but as a contributor to the solutions the world seeks," the statement said.

After a hiatus of sixty-two years from the United Nations Security Council, Liberia made a notable comeback to the global diplomatic stage. In a historic election conducted on June 3 at the UN Headquarters in New York, Liberia clinched a non-permanent seat for the 2026-2027 term with an impressive 181 votes--a vote that a seat that places the once war-torn West African nation at the heart of global peace and security deliberations.

The election marks Liberia's first full term on the Security Council. While the country briefly held a split term in 1961, following a deadlock with Ireland in eleven rounds of voting, this victory -- an outright first-round win -- stands as Liberia's most significant diplomatic breakthrough in multilateral governance in over six decades.

The Council called on all Liberians to embrace this achievement as a chance to unify, reconcile, and lead with integrity. "This election is not the end; it is the beginning. Let us rise with humility, act with wisdom, and serve with courage," it said.

Recognizing the leadership that facilitated this milestone, the LCC commended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, as well as former Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George M. Weah, for their contributions to Liberia's renewed global engagement.

"We want to also commend the visionary leadership that made this possible, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for his steady statesmanship, and former Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George M. Weah for laying the foundation of Liberia's renewed global engagement. We further express profound appreciation to the international community and the United Nations member states for placing their confidence in Liberia."

The LCC also expressed gratitude to the international community and UN member states for their support. The Council highlighted that this election is just the beginning and urged Liberia to approach this responsibility with humility, wisdom, and courage.

The LCC calls on every Liberian from the hills of Lofa to the shores of Grand Kru to see this moment as a sacred opportunity: to unite, to reconcile, and to lead with integrity. Liberia's seat on the Council must become a pulpit for peace, a platform for justice, and a beacon of hope for Africa.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai described this achievement as a "defining moment" in Liberia's international re-engagement and an affirmation of the nation's resilience. He declared Liberia's readiness to serve as a principled, dependable, and active voice on the United Nations Security Council..