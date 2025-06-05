South Africa: Cash-in-Transit Gang Busted After Police Chase

5 June 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Everson Luhanga
  • The suspects used a BMW to crash into the van, bombed it, and escaped with cash in separate cars.
  • They were later caught hiding in a mielie field after a high-speed chase and gun battle with police.

Five cash-in-transit suspects have been arrested following a shootout and manhunt in Tshwane.

The men, who were already out on bail for other cash-in-transit robberies, struck again on Wednesday, 4 June. Police said they attacked a security van in Ekangala, Tshwane, and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, the suspects used a BMW to smash into the van. They then bombed it, grabbed the money, and fled in multiple cars.

Officers from the Gauteng Highway Patrol acted quickly and spotted two of the getaway cars--a silver Mercedes-Benz and a silver Mazda CX-3. A high-speed chase followed on the N12 Highway.

During the chase, the suspects opened fire. Police shot back.

"One of the cars lost control and crashed. The men jumped out and ran into a mielie field, still shooting," said Masondo.

Police officers, with help from private security guards, gave chase and caught five men. They also recovered one of the getaway cars and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

The suspects are aged between 35 and 50 years. Investigations have revealed that they were out on bail for similar robberies in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

More than six other suspects managed to escape. Police are still searching for them.

The five men who were caught will appear at the magistrate's court on Monday. They face charges of cash-in-transit robbery, attempted murder and possession of ammunition.

Further arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

