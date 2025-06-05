Liberia: Global Applause for Liberia's UNSC Victory

The Government of the United States has congratulated Liberia on its historic election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2026-2027 term, calling the landslide victory a powerful testament to the country's democratic progress, international credibility, and regional leadership.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 5, the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia described Liberia's return to the Council after a 62-year absence as a significant achievement that reflects the West African nation's "enduring commitment to international peace and security" and its "active participation in multilateral diplomacy."

"The United States extends its heartfelt congratulations to the people of Liberia for this landmark achievement," the Embassy said. "We look forward to working closely with Liberia during its tenure on the Security Council to advance shared priorities and promote a more peaceful and secure world."

The statement came a day after Liberia secured 181 votes in the General Assembly election held at the UN Headquarters in New York -- an overwhelming first-round win that sealed the country's first full term on the Council. In 1961, Liberia briefly held a split term after an eleven-round stalemate with Ireland. But this week's outright victory, following a vigorous diplomatic campaign led by Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, marked what many are calling Liberia's most significant international diplomatic breakthrough in more than six decades.

Liberia joins Bahrain, Colombia, Latvia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as the five newly elected non-permanent members of the Council for the 2026-2027 term. Their mandates begin in January 2026.

Celebrations erupted across Liberia following the announcement, with government officials, lawmakers, civil society leaders, and members of the diplomatic corps gathered at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia to witness the live broadcast of the election results. Flags waved and cheers echoed as the tally was read, affirming Liberia's overwhelming mandate.

Foreign Minister Nyanti, visibly moved by the scale of the support, stood side by side with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and other top government officials as the results came in. In remarks following the vote, she called the moment "a reflection of national unity and shared purpose," highlighting the rare bipartisan consensus that underpinned the campaign.

"This is not just a diplomatic victory," Nyanti said. "It is Liberia's reassertion of leadership, integrity, and unity on the global stage."

President Boakai also addressed the nation, expressing gratitude to the 188 UN member states who participated in the vote and the 181 countries that endorsed Liberia's candidacy.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to all UN Member States for their confidence," the President said. "Today's election affirms Liberia's credibility and relevance on the world stage once again."

That confidence has been echoed by leaders and governments around the world, who took to diplomatic channels and social media to congratulate Liberia.

The United Kingdom offered its congratulations, stating, "Our sincere congratulations to the Republic of Liberia on its successful election to the UN Security Council, as confirmed today by vote."

Ireland, a country with a shared historical link to Liberia through their 1961 split term, tweeted, "Congratulations, Liberia! Pleased to have cast our vote today for your election to the Security Council. Looking forward to working with you to maintain international peace and security during your term. Cheers!"

Sweden also added its voice, celebrating the result with a concise but emphatic message: "Congratulations for the overwhelming support in the UN Security Council election."

France issued a glowing statement: "Liberia has secured a non-permanent seat on the #UNSC. The Republic of Liberia has made history by being elected to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council with an impressive total of 181 votes! Congratulations to Liberia on this remarkable achievement!"

China, in a poignant and particularly warm gesture, marked the moment as a "milestone in more than 6 decades" for Liberia. "China stands ready to enhance cooperation with Liberia in the Council and multilateral affairs, working together to uphold international peace and security and promote common prosperity," the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted.

These messages of congratulations not only validate Liberia's campaign, but they also signal expectations from the international community that Liberia will bring a voice of balance, principle, and experience to some of the world's most difficult diplomatic conversations.

In his address, President Boakai reiterated Liberia's commitment to being a "principled and dependable voice" at the Council, pledging to represent the interests of Africa, the Global South, and the broader cause of peacebuilding.

"Our tenure on the Council will not be symbolic," Boakai said. "Liberia will be an active participant, championing dialogue, justice, and collaboration. We will speak for our people and for all those whose voices are often sidelined in international discourse."

The President also acknowledged the extraordinary effort of Minister Nyanti and the diplomatic team in New York and Addis Ababa, as well as Liberia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations. "You have worked hard to open a new chapter in our nation's global engagement," he said.

With just about six months before Liberia formally assumes its seat in January 2026, the administration has vowed to begin consultations across sectors, especially with youth and women, to ensure that Liberia's position on the Council is shaped by the voices of its people.

As Liberia prepares to sit among the 15 nations responsible for maintaining international peace and security -- including the five permanent members with veto power -- the moment is already being hailed as a defining chapter in Liberia's postwar renaissance.

For a nation that once hosted one of the largest UN peacekeeping missions in history, and which emerged from the devastation of civil conflict with international support, the opportunity to now shape global peacekeeping, security reform, and climate diplomacy is a profound full-circle moment.

With the applause of the world still ringing, Liberia readies itself for the road ahead -- not merely to take a seat, but to take a stand.