Liberia: Special Enforcement Unit Delivers Big Results, Bigger Revenues

Busted taillights, reckless speeding, and vehicles with no license plates are increasingly under the spotlight as the Liberia National Police (LNP) intensifies traffic enforcement across metropolitan Monrovia. Since its Special Traffic Enforcement Unit launched just three months ago, ticketing activity and revenues have surged.

Last month alone, officers issued 1,300 citations, raking in over US$20,000 and L$1.2 million, all channeled directly into government coffers. The breakdown of violations tells a revealing story: 44.62% of all tickets were issued to commercial transport operators ("carrying"), 13% for disobeying a police officer, and 11% for reckless driving.

Geographically, the enforcement effort has spread across key traffic corridors. RIA Highway led the way with 269 tickets, Kakata Highway followed with 226, and Central Monrovia recorded 205 citations.

Despite the revenue windfall, compliance remains a challenge -- unpaid tickets for April alone total US$26,537, highlighting the need for follow-up enforcement, public awareness, and potential policy refinements.

Though the rising revenue may seem like a windfall for the government, Police Inspector General Gregory O.W. Coleman, the initiative's architect, maintains that the primary aim is not financial.

"Our mission is public safety," Coleman stated. "The increase in citations reflects a proactive stance on reducing traffic accidents and encouraging compliance with road laws, not raising money."

To support this effort, more than 25 officers, backed by six patrol vehicles and eight motorcycles, patrol Monrovia, the RIA, and Kakata-Gbarnga highways. Armed with Doppler radars, officers monitor motorists and pursue traffic violators with a new sense of urgency and discipline.

International collaboration buoys the unit's success. The Brooklyn Park Police Department in the United States has donated radars and body-worn cameras and is actively involved in training Liberian officers. The department has pledged to donate additional traffic enforcement equipment, bolstering the LNP's growing capacity.

As the Special Traffic Enforcement Unit expands, questions remain about sustainability, fairness, and public perception. Still, the early results are clear: enforcement is up, road safety is gaining traction, and the streets of Monrovia are seeing a long-overdue dose of order and accountability.

Whether this effort can translate into long-term behavioral change remains to be seen. But for now, the LNP's message is unmistakable: traffic laws are not optional, and the era of impunity is drawing to a close.