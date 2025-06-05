Liberia: Flooding Crisis Looms

The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) has sounded a stern warning of an impending humanitarian and environmental crisis, projecting that more than 60,000 Liberians could be affected by deadly floods, violent windstorms, and secondary health emergencies during the peak of the 2025 rainy season.

At the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) regular press briefing held Tuesday, NDMA's Executive Director Ansu V. S. Dulleh Sr. presented a grim forecast for Liberia's rainy season--urging immediate action and heightened vigilance from citizens, policymakers, and development partners.

"The peak of the rainy season in Liberia is expected to run from June to September," Dulleh stated. "June and September are projected to receive over 1000mm of rainfall, with July and August averaging over 800mm in Monrovia alone," he said, citing data from the World Bank and international meteorological agencies.

According to the NDMA chief, the Roberts International Airport METAR weather station and NOAA's Integrated Surface Database (ISD) have also reported that wind speeds are expected to escalate from 4mph in early months to 8mph by September--bringing with them destructive storms topping 73mph from July through October.

The NDMA estimates that approximately 60,000 residents living in lowland, coastal, and flood-prone communities are at imminent risk of flash and coastal flooding--an alarming figure that calls into question the country's urban planning policies and disaster resilience strategies.

"Structures that are not climate resilient will be hit hardest. We anticipate widespread displacement, particularly in vulnerable communities," Dulleh warned.

Even more concerning is the anticipated rise in health-related emergencies, especially outbreaks of water-borne diseases such as cholera and diarrhea. "Flooding is not just about water damage--it's about public health, displacement, and economic hardship," he emphasized.

In response to the looming threat, the NDMA outlined a series of interventions currently underway. These include enforcement of Executive Order No. 141, signed by President Joseph N. Boakai, which bans encroachment on wetlands across the country.

"The enforcement of this Executive Order is not optional--it is crucial. Wetlands are natural buffers against flooding, and continued encroachment undermines national resilience," Dulleh declared.

The NDMA is also collaborating with the Ministry of Public Works under the Liberia Urban Resilience Project, funded by the World Bank, to open clogged drainage systems and waterways.

"Coordination meetings have been held, a Flood Response Plan has been developed, and monitoring systems are in place to swiftly address emerging hazards," the NDMA boss added.

Furthermore, the World Bank has assigned a disaster risk management consultant to work alongside the NDMA from June to September to strengthen the agency's risk financing strategy, which could help activate the Bank's emergency response fund for Liberia.

As the rainy season escalates, Dulleh urges the public to remain alert and comply with all early warning messages.

"The time to act is now. We advise all citizens to observe necessary safety protocols and report any emergency via the NDMA hotline 2024 or through 911 and 4455," he said.

Despite the outlined preparations, critics say Liberia still lacks a robust, community-centered disaster preparedness strategy. With many informal settlements continuing to expand into wetlands and no enforceable zoning laws in place, structural vulnerabilities remain deeply entrenched.

"We appreciate the government's response, but enforcement is often weak and reactive," said a civil society leader who asked not to be named. "Until we address the root causes--urban planning failures, poor sanitation infrastructure, and inadequate early warning systems--we will continue to see this cycle of disaster and recovery every rainy season.