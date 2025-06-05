Kenya: Orengo Leads Siaya Leaders to State House for Talks With President Ruto

5 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bernard Momanyi

Siaya Governor James Orengo on Thursday led a delegation of county leaders to State House, Nairobi, for talks with President William Ruto on development priorities--just days after publicly criticising the broad-based government pact with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Orengo has previously dismissed such engagements as unnecessary lobbying, insisting that national government projects are a constitutional right for all regions--not favours to be granted in exchange for political loyalty or praise-singing.

And following a political agreement between his party ODM and President Ruto, Orengo and the party's Secretary General Edwin Sifuna have been vocal against it sparking political tensions.

Their critical stance placed them at odds with several MPs from Siaya County as well as with Energy Cabinet Secretary and ODM Secretary-General Opiyo Wandayi, further highlighting divisions within the party over how to engage with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Ahead of Thursday's meeting with President Ruto, Orengo held consultations with National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to align on Siaya's development priorities.

"Held discussions with CS John Mbadi on development priorities in Siaya ahead of tomorrow's meeting with President Ruto together with a delegation of Siaya leaders," he posted on Facebook.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.