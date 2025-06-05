Uganda: Nudipu Raises Alarm Over Able-Bodied Persons Standing for PWD Seats

The National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU) has raised a red flag over an emerging form of electoral fraud, where individuals without disabilities are falsely claiming to be disabled in order to benefit from political positions reserved for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

In a joint press briefing held at the NUDIPU headquarters in Kampala yesterday, the organization, together with partners from the East Africa Centre for Disability Law and Policy (CDLP) and the Uganda Media Women's Association (UMWA), condemned the act, warning that it severely undermines the rights and representation of genuine persons with disabilities in Uganda's political system.

Esther Kyozira, the Chief Executive Officer of NUDIPU, described the trend as a serious threat to inclusive governance and the progress Uganda has made in empowering PWDs through legal and institutional frameworks.

"We have received several reports from across the country of individuals faking disabilities just to grab positions meant for PWDs. This is not only deceptive it is electoral fraud that compromises the integrity of our political system," Kyozira stated.

She emphasized that Uganda has made commendable legal advances to ensure PWDs are represented at all levels of governance, referencing the 1995 Constitution, the Parliamentary Elections Act (as amended), and the Local Government Act of 1997.

These laws guarantee the participation of PWDs in elective politics and mandate their inclusion within party structures.

"Political parties like NRM, FDC,NUP, DP and others have made room for persons with disabilities in their leadership. But this progress is now under threat," Kyozira warned.

With political parties now preparing for the 2026 General Elections, including Local Government, Parliamentary, and Presidential contests, NUDIPU has observed a troubling increase in cases of individuals fraudulently seeking nomination under PWD electoral categories especially during the early mobilization stages within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

"This is not just unethical--it is a clear violation of the Persons with Disabilities Act, Chapter 115," Kyozira noted. "We call upon the Electoral Commission, political parties, and government agencies to act swiftly and decisively."

She urged the enforcement of Schedule 3 of the Act, which outlines legally recognized disability categories, as a tool for verifying the authenticity of disability claims during the nomination process.

"It is time we took a firm stand to protect the rights and representation of persons with disabilities, let us preserve the dignity of the seats reserved for PWDs by ensuring only genuinely eligible individuals are allowed to contest."Kyozira stated.

NUDIPU is now working closely with the Electoral Commission and civil society watchdogs to ensure that verification mechanisms are in place ahead of the 2026 elections, and it has vowed to name and shame individuals found abusing the system.