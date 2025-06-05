Kenya: Shell Unveils Advanced Fuels in Kenyan Market

5 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Vivo Energy Kenya, the distributor of Shell-branded fuels in the country, has introduced a new range of Shell fuels after five years of development.

The launch includes improved versions of Shell FuelSave Unleaded, Shell FuelSave Diesel, and Shell V-Power Unleaded.

The fuels have been reformulated with enhanced cleaning agents and technologies aimed at improving engine efficiency and performance. Shell FuelSave Unleaded is designed to offer up to 15 extra kilometres per tank, according to the company.

At the launch event, Vivo Energy Executive Vice President for East Africa, Hans Paulsen, said the updated fuels are informed by customer feedback and aim to address evolving driver needs.

He said the new Shell V-Power Unleaded was developed in collaboration with Scuderia Ferrari and incorporates technology intended to enhance performance and engine protection.

Vivo Energy Kenya also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve customer experience at Shell service stations through forecourt services, retail shops, and food outlets.

For commercial clients, the company said it is focusing on customised solutions to meet specific fuel and logistics requirements.

Shell's new fuel lineup is now available at Shell outlets across Kenya.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.