Kenya: Shell Unveils Advanced Fuels in Kenyan Market

Nairobi — Vivo Energy Kenya, the distributor of Shell-branded fuels in the country, has introduced a new range of Shell fuels after five years of development.

The launch includes improved versions of Shell FuelSave Unleaded, Shell FuelSave Diesel, and Shell V-Power Unleaded.

The fuels have been reformulated with enhanced cleaning agents and technologies aimed at improving engine efficiency and performance. Shell FuelSave Unleaded is designed to offer up to 15 extra kilometres per tank, according to the company.

At the launch event, Vivo Energy Executive Vice President for East Africa, Hans Paulsen, said the updated fuels are informed by customer feedback and aim to address evolving driver needs.

He said the new Shell V-Power Unleaded was developed in collaboration with Scuderia Ferrari and incorporates technology intended to enhance performance and engine protection.

Vivo Energy Kenya also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve customer experience at Shell service stations through forecourt services, retail shops, and food outlets.

For commercial clients, the company said it is focusing on customised solutions to meet specific fuel and logistics requirements.

Shell's new fuel lineup is now available at Shell outlets across Kenya.