Nigeria: Tinubu Warns Police Officers Against Intimidation, Abuse of Masses

President Bola Tinubu has warned officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force against intimidation and abuse of the masses they are paid to protect, noting that they must uphold the rule of law and reject all forms of misconduct.

Tinubu stated this at the 2nd annual IGP's Award and Commendation ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday night. The president was represented by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

"Be reminded that the power you wield is not for intimidation but for protection. It is not for abuse but for service. You must be guided by the highest standards of accountability and professionalism," he said.

"Uphold the rule of law, protect the rights of every citizen, and reject all forms of misconduct and corruption. Only then can we build a police force that is truly respected and trusted by the people it serves."

Disclosing that "the federal government will continue to do its part", he said, "I must also charge every police officer, regardless of rank or posting, to uphold the sacred trust bestowed upon you by the Nigerian people.

"We will continue to invest in the provision of cutting-edge equipment, technological support, capacity-building programmes and welfare schemes aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and boosting morale across the ranks.

"This administration remains steadfast in its commitment to the transformation of the Nigeria Police Force. We understand that modern policing demands modern tools, continuous training, intelligence-led strategies, and community partnership.

"To our award recipients tonight, I congratulate you warmly. You have made the nation proud. You have reminded us of what is possible when duty meets dedication and when service is driven by honour.

"But I urge you, do not rest on your laurels. Let this recognition spur you to even greater heights. Let your example inspire others within the Force to emulate your discipline, your hard work, your professionalism, and your integrity.

"This ceremony is more than a moment of celebration. It is a call to renewed service. It is a call to every officer in the Nigeria Police Force to reflect on the values we must uphold and the future we must build together.

"The Nigerian people deserve a police force that is responsive, responsible, and respected. Together, we must rise to that challenge.

"The Nigeria Police Force remains a vital pillar in our national security architecture. From the cities to the hinterlands, from preventing crime to responding in times of crisis, our police officers play a central role in enforcing law and order, upholding justice, and fostering trust between the state and the citizens.

"The bond between the police and the communities they serve is critical to our collective peace and progress.

In his welcome remarks, Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun said, "We are not blind to the challenges that face us. From terrorism to cybercrime, kidnapping to organised criminal networks - the threats are evolving, and so the Police must embrace innovation, harness digital intelligence, adopt global best practices, and train relentlessly. The future of policing in Nigeria must be smarter, faster, more trusted, and unapologetically people-focused.

"We cannot win this fight alone. Our greatest resource is the trust of the people we serve. Without legitimacy, there is no effectiveness. That is why community partnership remains the cornerstone of our operations. We must return to the roots of our mandate: to protect with courage and serve with compassion.

"To our sister agencies, intelligence partners, and all security stakeholders, I thank you for standing with us. No single agency can secure Nigeria in isolation. Together, through synergy and shared resolve, we can build a united security architecture that will stand the test of time.

"To the people of Nigeria, from the creeks of the Delta to the plains of the North, we say: We are your sentinels - not perfect, but resolute; not without flaws, but without fear. Your safety is our mission. Your trust is our shield.

"The transformation of the Nigeria Police Force is not a slogan. It is a daily commitment, and you, the Nigerian people, are our most important partner in that journey."

On the awardees, the IGP said, "The officers we celebrate today are not extraordinary because of fame or fortune. They are extraordinary because of their refusal to be ordinary. From patrol officers who brave the night to keep our cities safe, to detectives who crack syndicates with painstaking precision, I congratulate you all.

"You are the reason our nation can sleep with renewed hope. You are the embodiment of quiet heroism, and tonight, we stand in tribute to your legacy.

"The Awards and Commendation Ceremony stands today as a bold symbol of our institutional shift: from entitlement to merit, from routine to excellence. This year's award process was a deliberate, rigorous, and transparent endeavour to institutionalise merit within the Nigeria Police Force.

"Nominations came from every stratum, from Force Headquarters to the remotest outposts. Our collation committee, in partnership with Lenders Consult International, ensured that each nomination was scrutinised with fairness and fidelity.

"The Force Management Team made final selections with integrity and restraint, guided solely by merit and impact. The decisions made were not easy, but they were just.

"The officers honoured this evening did not apply for recognition. They earned it through uncommon courage, ethical conduct, exceptional leadership, and unwavering dedication.

"To all award recipients: you have become standard-bearers of a redefined Nigeria Police Force. Carry this honour with humility, and with the fierce determination to do even more. Wear your honour not as a trophy, but as a torch to light the path to greater honour for those who come behind you.

"And to those not awarded tonight, let this ceremony stir your ambition. Excellence is not a finish line; it is a daily standard. We expect nothing less.

"This occasion is not about laurels alone. It is about legacy. It reminds us that the business of policing is not transactional; it is transformational; that our mission is not to be feared, but to be trusted. And that in the theatre of public safety, character is our most powerful weapon."

Dignitaries at the occasion include the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Gaidam, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, former IGPs, Dr. Solomon Arase, MD Abubakar, Ogbonnaya Onovo, and Abba Suleiman, Chairman Police Service Commission, DIG Argungu (rtd), DIG Abdulmajid Ali rtd, DIG Jonathan Towuru rtd, among others.

Some of those honoured at the award ceremony were CP Ifeanyi Henry Uche, Director, Nigerian Police Cyber Crime Centre, DCP Ahmed Lateef, Principal Staff Officer to IGP, and SP Josephine Adeh, Police PRO, FCT Command.