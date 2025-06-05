Uganda: We Got Intel About Planned Attacks Two Days Before Martyrs Day - Col. Magezi

5 June 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

The acting Defence Public Information Officer, Col. Chris Magezi has revealed that security were not caught off guard by the June 3 Martyrs' Day suicide bombing attempt, having received intelligence two days earlier.

Appearing on Sanyuka Television on Thursday, Magezi said that they had intel about the planned terror attack targeting Martyrs' Day celebrations in Munyonyo and Namugongo, two days before a suicide bombing attempt at the former.

The suicide bombing attempt, carried out by a female suspect identified as Aisha Katushabe also known by aliases Byaruhanga Sumayya and Kabonesa was foiled when the explosive device detonated prematurely outside Munyonyo Basilica.

She was reportedly pursued by security operatives when the device went off, killing her and the boda boda rider transporting her.

The suspect was reportedly linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a notorious terror group active in the region.

According to Col. Magezi, the breakthrough came on June 1, when security forces arrested an ADF operative who provided critical intelligence during interrogation.

The operative, according to Magezi, disclosed detailed plans of an imminent attack and named Katushabe as one of the would-be suicide bombers.

"Two days before the incident, we arrested one of the ADF operatives and he gave us information on their planned attack," said Col. Magezi.

"This woman (Katushabe) was actually arrested by us two years ago. She was profiled and interrogated, but due to lack of sufficient evidence, we had to release her."

He added that while authorities did not know the exact methods or logistics the attackers would use, security forces were on high alert in both Munyonyo and Namugongo, the primary locations for Martyrs' Day observances.

"We were aware of the threat and had deployed accordingly," he said.

"We didn't know if they would use boda bodas, cars, or come on foot, but we were prepared for any scenario." Magezi added.

