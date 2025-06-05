Uganda: UPDF Soldiers Boost Aviation Security Capabilities in Somalia

5 June 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

At least 15 members of the UPDF, deployed under the United Nations Guard Unit XI (UNGU XI), have successfully completed a level one Civil Aviation Security training in Mogadishu.

The certification ceremony took place at the United Nations compound and was officiated by Ms Qurat-Ain Sudozai, Director of Mission Support at the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS).

"This achievement is a testament to the strong partnership between Uganda and UNSOS, built on years of trust and cooperation," Ms Sudozai remarked.

She expressed gratitude to the UNGU XI Commander and his troops for their dedication to peace and security, highlighting the critical role of continued inter-agency collaboration.

She further noted that the training aligns with UNSOS's broader objectives of capacity building and regional cooperation, crediting the technical and operational teams for their role in enhancing aviation security in mission areas.

Lt Col Peter Ruyogoza Barigye praised the soldiers for their discipline and commitment throughout the course.

"This certification marks a key step forward," he said. "The knowledge and skills gained will enable our personnel to better respond to evolving threats and ensure the safety of aviation operations."

Mr Ali Jama, Director of Somalia's Civil Aviation Authority, applauded UNSOS for its contributions to civil aviation training and reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to ongoing cooperation.

Among the graduates was Captain Alfred Obura, who said the course had sharpened his understanding of aircraft procedures and threat response.

Private Jacintha Amaniyo described the training as enriching and essential to her civil aviation duties.

The ceremony was attended by senior representatives from UNSOS, the Civil Aviation Authority, and the UNGU XI leadership.

