Namibia: Shalulile Secures Contract Extension ... Hotto's Future Still Under Negotiation

A trusted source close to Namibian footballers Peter Shalulile and Deon Hotto, who both play in South Africa's top-flight league, has dismissed growing speculation about their alleged departure from their respective clubs.

The insider said Shalulile has secured a two-year contract extension with reigning DStv Premiership champion Mamelodi Sundowns, contrary to earlier expectations that his contract would expire at the end of June.

Deon Hotto's contract with Orlando Pirates, which officially ends this month, remains under negotiation.

The 34-year-old midfielder joined the Buccaneers in 2020 on a three-year contract.

It was later extended with an additional year.

Talks are reportedly ongoing regarding his stay at the Soweto giants.

The source firmly denied recent rumours circulating on social media and in some media outlets that Shalulile and Hotto exited their clubs.

"There is no truth to the speculation that either player has signed for another club.

Both are still with Sundowns and Pirates, respectively," the source maintained.

Earlier this year, there were credible reports suggesting that Mamelodi Sundowns were open to transferring the 31-year-old Shalulile before his initial contract ends.

They placed a hefty N$75 million price tag on him amid interest from clubs in North Africa and the Middle East.

However, those negotiations reportedly stalled and never came to fruition.

In Hotto's case, similar transfer rumours have emerged, linking him to a possible move to an unnamed Egyptian club.

However, no official communication has been made public by Orlando Pirates or the supposed suitors.

The player remains with the club pending the outcome of ongoing talks.