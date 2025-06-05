Namibia: Walvis Runs Out of Grade 1 Spaces

Walvis Bay — Over 1 100 grade 1 learners have so far been registered for the 2026 school year in Walvis Bay. However, the number of available spaces is still not enough, as several parents had to approach the Walvis Bay education circuit after failing to secure space during the registration process that took place on Monday morning.

By the time registration closed on Tuesday, 998 learners had secured places at various schools.

Walvis Bay education circuit inspector Theresia Goagoses earlier stated that Seaside Primary School had 240 spaces, Narraville Primary School had 140, Kuisebmond Primary had 141 in four groups, High Hope Primary will take in 105 learners in three groups, while !Nara Primary School had 100 spaces.

In addition, the Flamingo Primary School had 120 spaces, Immanuel Ruiters Primary School had 60, Tutaleni Primary School had 70 and J.P. Brand Primary School had only 22.

Goagoses yesterday told New Era that all the spaces had been filled, and about 150 learners were already registered at the circuit office before lunchtime on Tuesday.

"As we speak, 130 learners have been registered for English, 32 for Oshindonga, 10 for Oshikwanyama and four for Khoekhoegowab. None of the other languages have been registered yet," she said. Goagoses also stated that all schools - except for Narraville Primary, which uses Afrikaans as a medium of instruction - will offer teaching in various local languages. She said parents who have not secured space on Monday should visit the circuit office with the necessary documents.

"This includes a certified copy of the child's full birth certificate, certified copies of the parents' identification documents and two current passport-sized photos," she said.

Camping at schools

Parents who camped outside the schools to enrol their children said they did so to secure space at the school of their choice.

One mother, Marlene Dauses, who slept outside the Kuisebmond Primary School, said she did it to avoid extra transport costs.

"Securing a spot here means my daughter can walk to school. It's also safer," she said.

Another parent, who camped at !Nara Primary, said she specifically chose the school for its language of instruction.

"I want my child to be taught in her mother tongue. I believe she will get a good education here," she said.