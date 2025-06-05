Somalia: New Mogadishu Mayor Muungaab Takes Office, Outlines 9-Point Agenda

Mogadishu, Somalia — Dr. Hassan Mohamed Hussein Muungaab officially took office as the new governor of Banadir region and mayor of Mogadishu on Wednesday night during a handover ceremony held at the Mogadishu City Hall.

In a powerful speech, Muungaab reflected on his previous tenure, highlighting his contributions to the reconstruction of the municipal headquarters. He pledged renewed efforts to strengthen governance and public services in the capital.

The new mayor announced a nine-point agenda he said would guide his administration, focusing on improving security, supporting electoral preparations, enhancing service delivery, and promoting transparency.

"Security and our role in facilitating upcoming elections will be top priorities," Muungaab said.

He replaces former mayor Amiir, who held the post for six months. The leadership change comes amid growing pressure to implement administrative reforms and bolster stability in the capital ahead of the national elections.