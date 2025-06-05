Zimbabwe: Govt Showers Rare Praises On America, Says It Wants to Fix Relationship With Western Power

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Amon Murwira has showered rare praises on the United States of America (USA) for its humanitarian work and business investments over Zimbabwe's 45 years of Independence.

Murwira, who was speaking as guest of honour at early American Independence celebrations hosted by the US Embassy in Harare, expressed Zimbabwe's gratitude for the superpower's contributions in its health, agriculture and education sectors, where hundreds of millions have been poured.

He said government, in its Zimbabwe is Open for Business approach towards international re-engagement, was specifically concerned with improving relations with America.

Zimbabwe's relationship with America broke down in the early 2000s following a string of human rights abuses that were sanctioned by late President Robert Mugabe against opposition members, targeted white farmers and other dissenting voices.

"We wish to express the gratitude of the government and people of Zimbabwe for the USA's support over the past 45 years which has contributed to the progress and development of Zimbabwe through collaboration in the implementation of programmes in sectors that include agriculture, education and health sector among others," said Murwira.

"We are grateful for this support.

"Zimbabwe is open for business, it is open to fair cooperation, it is open to deepen relations with the rest of the world, particularly with America and wish therefore to invite all potential US investors to come and invest in Zimbabwe.

"Zimbabwe is fully committed to the continued enhancement of our bilateral relations."

Over a million people have been fed by America in the past year. Some 47,000 farmers have accessed US markets while more than 500,000 have received antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) from its arm, the President's Emergency Fund for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

Despite past attempts to thaw relations with America, Zimbabwe has always been found wanting whenever its human rights record is analysed. Arrest of journalists, the continued use of lengthy pre-trial detention as a weapon against dissenting voices, abductions and torture by the secret service have always been brought up.

Grand corruption within the government, headed by Zanu PF-aligned businessmen and a clear disregard to fix the graft have also been raised as red flags.

This latest attempt at mending relations between the two countries comes barely a month after President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the suspension of all tariffs on goods being imported from the US in an attempt to court re-elected President Donald Trump.

Added Murwira: "Zimbabwe looks forward to deepening relations and expansion of bilateral cooperation with the USA we appreciate the participation of the USA through its embassy at the 2025 edition of Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF). We thank you for that participation.

"We applaud all USA companies that have established businesses in Zimbabwe, we would like to assure all these and foreign companies in Zimbabwe that the Zimbabwean government is willing to assist them to expand their operations."

America's Independence Day was commemorated earlier in Harare as a significant number of its embassy staff are being redeployed, according to Ambassador Pamela Tremont. America will be celebrating 249 years of Independence on July 4.