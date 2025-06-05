Zimbabwe: Correction - Clarification On Identity in U.S.$41k Solar Fraud Allegations

5 June 2025
263Chat (Harare)

263Chat wishes to correct a factual inaccuracy in our recent article titled "Mashwede's Son Implicated in US$41K Solar Fraud Scandal."

Contrary to the claims made in the article, Tendai Mashamhanda, the individual accused in the matter, is not the son of Alex Mashamhanda, the founder of Mashwede Holdings. The accused is, in fact, the son of Mashwede's younger brother.

It is important to note that the name "Tendai" is common within the Mashamhanda family, and this appears to have led to confusion in identifying the accused.

Furthermore, the accused does not work for Mashwede Holdings in any capacity.

We regret the error and any inconvenience or reputational harm it may have caused to Alex Mashamhanda, his son, and Mashwede Holdings.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.