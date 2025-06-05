Zimbabwe: Correction - Clarification On Identity in U.S.$41k Solar Fraud Allegations

263Chat wishes to correct a factual inaccuracy in our recent article titled "Mashwede's Son Implicated in US$41K Solar Fraud Scandal."

Contrary to the claims made in the article, Tendai Mashamhanda, the individual accused in the matter, is not the son of Alex Mashamhanda, the founder of Mashwede Holdings. The accused is, in fact, the son of Mashwede's younger brother.

It is important to note that the name "Tendai" is common within the Mashamhanda family, and this appears to have led to confusion in identifying the accused.

Furthermore, the accused does not work for Mashwede Holdings in any capacity.

We regret the error and any inconvenience or reputational harm it may have caused to Alex Mashamhanda, his son, and Mashwede Holdings.