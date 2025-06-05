Zimbabwe: Boardroom Battle Erupts At Matabeleland Engineering, Italian 'Mafia' Accused of Political Posturing

The ongoing conflict among Matabeleland Engineering Private Limited directors Wayne Williams, Regis Maburutse, and former director Tony Renato Sarpo has escalated, with Williams and Maburutse questioning Sarpo's consistent habit of name-dropping politicians who are not involved in their company dispute.

This follows after Sarpo has repeatedly contacted a local publication, frequently name-dropping figures like President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the late former President Robert Mugabe, and the late Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko dragging them in his ongoing legal battle with Williams and Maburutse.

One article, published from February 21-28, 2025, featured the headline "ED 'ally' kicked out, accounts frozen." However, despite being accompanied by a picture of the President, the article had no actual connection to him.

Maburutse and Williams have been embroiled in a company dispute with Sarpo that spilled into the courts in 2016.

Sarpo joined Matabeleland Engineering around 2012, but his resignation letter from June 2, 2016, indicates he stepped down due to disagreements with Williams. Some of these issues have been in court since 2017, while others remain under investigation.

"Further to our discussion the other day I would like to formally advise you of my wish to no longer be involved with Yagden and Matabeleland Engineering. I have felt this way since our last disagreement in March or April. I feel we no longer have the same goals and our views on how to run a business are very different," read part of the letter.

Although the Italian mafia claims to be a Matabeleland Engineering shareholder, former director Gareth David Fury stated in a warned and cautioned statement, dated 4 November 2016, that Sarpo failed to honor an agreement to buy Fury's 50 percent stake, leading to its cancellation.

This followed after Fury had secured a job in Australia sometime in 2012 and decided to sell all his shares.

He informed Sarpo about the shares, who was interested in buying them. They signed a sale agreement allowing Sarpo to pay later.

"Sarpo failed to owner the agreement. Resultantly, in December 2014, I came back from Australia and the agreement was cancelled. The company shares were reverted back to myself," he said.

This is further confirmed by an agreement signed by both Fury and Sarpo on November 26, 2016, which reversed the shares back to Fury.

Sarpo hasn't been making false reports about Williams and Maburutse alone, he's been aided by Raymond Mufudza and Solomon Mateta, former company employees reportedly bitter about their contract terminations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Matabeleland Engineering serves to notify you of the end of our employment contract with you, effect from 3rd of October 3, 2022. This action comes after being found guilty of misconduct and failure to follow instruction. You deprived the company precious time by withholding the keys of a company vehicle for no apparent reason, should have been easily addressed by the relevant authority," read part of Mateta's termination of contract.

Mufudza's contract was terminated on 2 November 2022.

"This action comes after being found guilty of gross incompetency of the performance of yo work. You have failed to bring any sales for the last ten months, even after several meetings and cautioning," read part of Mufudza's latter of termination of contract.

Mufudza appeared before the Arbitrator after internal hearing procedure was followed and his contract of employment was terminated for gross incompetence.

He appealed before the Arbitrator citing unpaid outstanding salaries and challenges that internal hearing which was done at the company level was not done procedural.

So, on unpaid outstanding salary, it was thrown out and on the internal hearing which Mufudza claimed that it was not done procedural, the Arbitrator reinstated him back at work and recommended the company to follow the correct hearing procedures.

Mufudza did not turn up for the hearing.

It's also alleged that Lamberito Madamombe, an employee who retired last year, has sided with Sarpo, reportedly hoping to take over the company's daily operations.