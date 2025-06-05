South Africa: Deputy President to Launch the Clean Cities and Towns Campaign

5 June 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will launch a nationwide initiative aimed at creating cleaner, greener, and more inclusive urban spaces.

"The Clean Cities and Towns campaign is envisaged to start a nationwide movement, encouraging citizens to come together for community cleaning activities throughout townships and villages.

"This unified effort will not only promote cleaner surroundings but also cultivate a sense of community spirit and pride," the Presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

Friday's launch will take place at the Walter Sisulu Square of Dedication in Kliptown, Soweto.

The movement also seeks to promote sustainability, equality, and solidarity among all citizens.

The Deputy President's Office announced that this initiative will enhance the commitments made by the Deputy President at the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) Lekgotla earlier this year, which aim to tackle both environmental and socio-economic challenges.

In addition, this initiative will be part of a larger service delivery effort by the government, aligned with the District Development Model (DDM), of which the Deputy President is a champion.

Deputy President Mashatile, along with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero, and senior government officials, will participate in clean-up activities.

The events will include tree planting and cleaning at the Walter Sisulu Square of Dedication.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.