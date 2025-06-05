South Africa: Deputy President to Launch the Clean Cities and Towns Campaign

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will launch a nationwide initiative aimed at creating cleaner, greener, and more inclusive urban spaces.

"The Clean Cities and Towns campaign is envisaged to start a nationwide movement, encouraging citizens to come together for community cleaning activities throughout townships and villages.

"This unified effort will not only promote cleaner surroundings but also cultivate a sense of community spirit and pride," the Presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

Friday's launch will take place at the Walter Sisulu Square of Dedication in Kliptown, Soweto.

The movement also seeks to promote sustainability, equality, and solidarity among all citizens.

The Deputy President's Office announced that this initiative will enhance the commitments made by the Deputy President at the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) Lekgotla earlier this year, which aim to tackle both environmental and socio-economic challenges.

In addition, this initiative will be part of a larger service delivery effort by the government, aligned with the District Development Model (DDM), of which the Deputy President is a champion.

Deputy President Mashatile, along with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero, and senior government officials, will participate in clean-up activities.

The events will include tree planting and cleaning at the Walter Sisulu Square of Dedication.