Nigeria: I've No Plan to Join APC - Ex-PDP Governorship Candidate

Ifeanyi-Chukwuma Odii, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi State, says he has no plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Odii stated this in a statement issued in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

The APC is the ruling party in Ebonyi and at the national level.

He said he was yet to see any compelling reason that could make him switch to the APC.

"My attention has been drawn to public remarks credited to the Chairman of the APC in Ebonyi, Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha, saying that I, Odii, is considering a move to join his party.

"Let me categorically state that I am not considering joining the APC now or in the foreseeable future.

"I am yet to see any compelling reason, ideological, political, or developmental that would warrant such a decision.

"My commitment remains firmly with the ideals of purposeful leadership, people-oriented governance, and genuine democratic progress," he said.

Mr Odii said those values continue to guide his actions and political engagements, and that he believes in building a society anchored on justice, equity, and service, not opportunism or political convenience.

"I acknowledge Emegha's right to express his opinions and promote his party.

"However, I urge political actors, especially those in leadership positions, to refrain from speculative statements that may mislead the public or distort the political landscape of Ebonyi State.

"My focus remains on contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of our dear state and nation, through platforms and processes that truly reflect the will and welfare of the people," Mr Odii said.

He said he appreciated the continued support, trust, and encouragement from his supporters, well-wishers, and the Ebonyi people.

Many politicians, including federal and state lawmakers, have been defecting from Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP, to the APC, before the 2027 general elections, raising concerns about the country becoming a one-party state.

In Nigeria's South-south, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State is set to switch from the PDP to the APC, a few weeks after Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State defected to the APC.

(NAN)