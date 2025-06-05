Sudan: Note to Correspondents - On Attack On a Convoy in Sudan

press release

Five members of a UN humanitarian convoy were killed on Monday night and several more were injured during an attack near Al Koma in North Darfur.

We condemn in the strongest possible terms this horrendous act of violence against humanitarian personnel who literally put their lives at risk in an attempt to reach vulnerable children and families in the famine-impacted areas of Sudan.

This joint WFP-UNICEF convoy was made up of 15 trucks, and they had travelled over 1,800 km from Port Sudan and were carrying nutrition supplies and food. The Agencies were negotiating access to complete the journey to El Fasher when the convoy was attacked. The route that the convoy was going to take was shared in advance, and parties on the ground were notified and aware of the location of the trucks.

Many of our trucks were burned in the attack, and critical humanitarian supplies were damaged. It is devastating that the supplies have not reached the civilians in need. This was the first UN humanitarian convoy that was going to make it to El Fasher in over one year.

All attacks on humanitarian personnel, their facilities and vehicles must stop. These are violations under international humanitarian law. And we call for an urgent investigation and for the perpetrators to be held to account.

We call for safe, secure and the best possible operating conditions and for international humanitarian law to be respected by all parties, and not just in Sudan, but in all conflict-impacted countries. Under international humanitarian law, aid convoys must be protected, and parties have an obligation to allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need.

For those who were killed in the line of duty in Sudan, we of course extend our condolences to their families and loved ones, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who were wounded in the attack.

New York, 3 June 2025