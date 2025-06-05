Morocco: FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2025™ - Morocco to Face Brazil in Opening Match

5 June 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The draw for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2025™, held on Wednesday in Rabat, set the tone for a highly anticipated edition of the tournament featuring competitive groups and a dazzling, historic opening match between the host nation and Brazil.

The African flag will be flown by hosts Morocco, Cameroon, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, and Zambia during the 3-week tournament taking place between 17 October - 8 November.

As hosts of this eighth edition, Morocco have not been dealt an easy hand. Drawn into Group A alongside Brazil, Italy, and Costa Rica

The opening match, scheduled to take place in Rabat, will see Morocco go head-to-head with a Brazilian side renowned for its strength at youth level. This high-profile fixture will serve as an important benchmark for Morocco, as they gauge how far they've come in their footballing development.

Cameroon to Tackle a Formidable Group B

Group B presents a stern test for Cameroon, who will face North Korea, Mexico, and the Netherlands in a compelling mix of footballing philosophies and playing styles. The Lionesses will need to combine tactical discipline with physical strength to compete effectively.

Although Cameroon have never advanced beyond the quarterfinals in this competition, their U-17 side will be hoping to break new ground. Their recent success on the regional stage, particularly within the UNIFFAC zone, offers a solid foundation for optimism.

Nigeria Aim to Maintain Their Legacy

As one of the most successful African nations at youth level, Nigeria arrive with a proud legacy to uphold. Drawn into Group D, the Super Flamingos will take on France, Canada, and Samoa. It's a challenging group, but well within reach for a team known for its athletic prowess and technical quality.

The Nigerian class of 2025 is attracting a lot of attention. With the right momentum, they have the potential to reach the quarterfinals or even further. Their encounter with France could very well be the pivotal fixture of the group.

Debut Challenge for Côte d'Ivoire

Côte d'Ivoire will make their tournament debut in Group E, where they'll face Spain, Colombia, and South Korea. The Ivorians will need to demonstrate character and determination to compete at this level.

Their match against Spain, the runners-up in the previous edition, will be a formidable test. However, it's not insurmountable. Should the Little Elephants manage to hold off the Spanish onslaught, an upset could be on the cards. Their attacking line known for its speed and unpredictability could be their biggest asset.

Zambia Ready to Make a Statement in Group F

In Group F, Zambia is set to face Japan, New Zealand, and Paraguay. Though less experienced than their opponents, the U-17 Copper Princesses arrive with a clear goal: to surpass the performance of previous African teams at this stage of the tournament.

It's a demanding draw, particularly against a Japanese side famed for its collective organisation and fluidity.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.