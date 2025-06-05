Morocco: FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2025™ - Morocco to Face Brazil in Opening Match

The draw for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2025™, held on Wednesday in Rabat, set the tone for a highly anticipated edition of the tournament featuring competitive groups and a dazzling, historic opening match between the host nation and Brazil.

The African flag will be flown by hosts Morocco, Cameroon, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, and Zambia during the 3-week tournament taking place between 17 October - 8 November.

As hosts of this eighth edition, Morocco have not been dealt an easy hand. Drawn into Group A alongside Brazil, Italy, and Costa Rica

The opening match, scheduled to take place in Rabat, will see Morocco go head-to-head with a Brazilian side renowned for its strength at youth level. This high-profile fixture will serve as an important benchmark for Morocco, as they gauge how far they've come in their footballing development.

Cameroon to Tackle a Formidable Group B

Group B presents a stern test for Cameroon, who will face North Korea, Mexico, and the Netherlands in a compelling mix of footballing philosophies and playing styles. The Lionesses will need to combine tactical discipline with physical strength to compete effectively.

Although Cameroon have never advanced beyond the quarterfinals in this competition, their U-17 side will be hoping to break new ground. Their recent success on the regional stage, particularly within the UNIFFAC zone, offers a solid foundation for optimism.

Nigeria Aim to Maintain Their Legacy

As one of the most successful African nations at youth level, Nigeria arrive with a proud legacy to uphold. Drawn into Group D, the Super Flamingos will take on France, Canada, and Samoa. It's a challenging group, but well within reach for a team known for its athletic prowess and technical quality.

The Nigerian class of 2025 is attracting a lot of attention. With the right momentum, they have the potential to reach the quarterfinals or even further. Their encounter with France could very well be the pivotal fixture of the group.

Debut Challenge for Côte d'Ivoire

Côte d'Ivoire will make their tournament debut in Group E, where they'll face Spain, Colombia, and South Korea. The Ivorians will need to demonstrate character and determination to compete at this level.

Their match against Spain, the runners-up in the previous edition, will be a formidable test. However, it's not insurmountable. Should the Little Elephants manage to hold off the Spanish onslaught, an upset could be on the cards. Their attacking line known for its speed and unpredictability could be their biggest asset.

Zambia Ready to Make a Statement in Group F

In Group F, Zambia is set to face Japan, New Zealand, and Paraguay. Though less experienced than their opponents, the U-17 Copper Princesses arrive with a clear goal: to surpass the performance of previous African teams at this stage of the tournament.

It's a demanding draw, particularly against a Japanese side famed for its collective organisation and fluidity.