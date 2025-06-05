Nigeria: ASUU Hails Governor Sule On Welfare of Members

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) chapter, has commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for his commitment to the welfare of university lecturers in the state.

The commendation was made during a courtesy visit by the union's executive to the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Tanko Ibrahim, who is also a member of the union.

Chairman of ASUU NSUK, Comrade Samuel Allu, expressed appreciation to the governor, noting that his administration's prioritization of lecturers' welfare has significantly contributed to the university's academic success.

"We appeal to the Honourable Commissioner to convey our gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule, for his dedication to our welfare," Allu said.

He also praised Dr. Tanko's performance as commissioner, saying: "The union is proud of your achievements. Reports of your impactful leadership in the ministry are impressive."

In response, Dr. Tanko thanked the union for the visit and assured them of the government's continued support in fostering a conducive environment for teaching and learning. He also commended ASUU's dedication to academic excellence and pledged the ministry's collaboration in effective information dissemination.

Meanwhile, in a separate visit, the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), led by Nasarawa State Head Mr. Markus Inji Usman, briefed the commissioner on ongoing efforts to regulate advertising practices in the state.

Mr. Usman highlighted key challenges, including the activities of unregistered practitioners and indiscriminate outdoor advertising, and appealed for the ministry's assistance in promoting ethical standards.

In response, Dr. Tanko assured ARCON of the ministry's support in raising public awareness and directed the council to collaborate with the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, and Investment for stronger enforcement of advertising regulations.