Somalia: Premier Bank Launches Enhanced International Transfer Service 'Swift', Connecting Somalia to the World

5 June 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Premier Bank is proud to announce the launch of its enhanced direct SWIFT payment platform, transforming international money transfers by enabling businesses and individuals in the country to send and receive funds globally -- faster, simpler, and more secure than ever before.

This upgrade replaces the long-standing hassles that slowed cross-border transactions for over two decades. With this direct SWIFT connection, Premier Bank customers can seamlessly transact in major global currencies United States Dollar (USD), including Euro (EUR), Chinese Yuan (CNY), UAE Dirham (AED), Saudi Riyal (SAR) and other major currencies, eliminating previous currency limitations that hindered the country's importers and exporters.

"Our new SWIFT service is a game-changer for the country's economy," said Abdishakur Afrah, the Head of Business. "After years of effort, we have broken down barriers to global financial connectivity, empowering businesses to compete effectively on the international stage and attracting foreign investment."

By facilitating swift and reliable fund transfers, Premier Bank aims to accelerate trade, stimulate economic growth, and support the country's strategic integration into regional and global markets.

Premier Bank is a licensed commercial bank operating throughout the East Africa, known for pioneering innovative financial solutions centered on customer needs.

This latest advancement reinforces its leadership role in fostering a robust and inclusive financial ecosystem. To learn more about the new SWIFT services or to start transacting internationally. Premier Bank Launches Enhanced International Transfer Service "SWIFT", Connecting Somalia to the World Date: 03 June, 2025

Public Relations Office: Email: [email protected] | Website: www.premierbank.so

