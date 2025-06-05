Somalia: At Least 20 Al-Shabaab Fighters Killed in Clashes With Local Militia in Central Somalia

5 June 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU - At least 20 al-Shabaab militants were killed on Wednesday during fierce clashes with Ma'awisley clan militia in the El-Hareri area of Somalia's central Hiiraan region, local sources said.

The fighting broke out after al-Shabaab launched an explosive attack on Ma'awisley positions, followed by nearly two hours of close-range combat. The militants briefly seized El-Hareri, part of the Moqokori district, before the militia launched a counteroffensive and reclaimed control.

"Today, the Khawarij attacked us with two explosive-laden vehicles. The first was aimed at destroying the local water well, but we stopped it. The second is still in the area," a Ma'awisley officer told reporters.

The confrontation is the latest in a series of escalating engagements between community-based defence groups and the al-Qaeda-linked insurgents. The Ma'awisley, largely from the Hawadle clan, have increasingly taken up arms in support of government efforts to expel the group from central Somalia.

Al-Shabaab has waged a deadly insurgency for more than a decade, using asymmetric tactics to destabilise the country. Somali forces, backed by local militias and international partners, continue to intensify counterterrorism operations in rural and urban regions.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.