Liberia: 'We Will Be a Principled and Dependable Voice.'

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai assures the United Nations Security Council and global body that Liberia will be a principled and dependable voice on the Council, advocating for Africa, the developing world, and inclusive, lasting peace.

He said the country's victory in securing a non-permanent seat on the Security Council symbolizes African perseverance, and a testament of the country's journey towards Peace and Security.

A non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council gives Liberia the platform to influence global security matters and also an opportunity for the country to raise its international profile.

"Today, we stand at the threshold of a new chapter in our nation's history. The United Nations Security Council has honored us with a non-permanent seat for 2026-2027, recognizing our resilience, commitment to peace, and dedication to global cooperation.

Our election is not just a national achievement. It symbolizes African perseverance and is a tribute to generations of Liberians who have held firm to freedom, self-governance, and global solidarity", President Boakai says.

He promises that Liberia will promote conflict prevention, support peacekeeping reform, and champion protection of civilians, especially women and children.

According to the President, Liberia's victory validates the country's commitments to international peace and security.

President Boakai also pledges Liberia's commitment to being a voice of all African nations at the UN Security Council, while promoting conflict prevention and prioritizing peace keeping reforms

Liberia was elected Tuesday, June 3, to a Non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for 2026-2027.

The country obtained a total of 181 votes, surpassing the 2/3 required (129 votes), which positions the country to advocate for global peace and security, while championing the interests of African countries. Editing by Jonathan Browne