Nigeria: Sallah - Ram Traders Lament Rising Preference for Cows

Some ram traders in Lagos State have lamented the preference for cows to rams by Muslim faithful this 2025 Eid Kabir celebration.

The traders disclosed this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

The traders told NAN that most people prefer to buy cows than rams because of the size and the fact that five families could buy and share for the celebration.

"A ram trader, Mr Ibrahim Hassan, at the Lawanson area of the state, said patronage has been decent, but with an interesting twist.

"The patronage this year is not bad, but I have noticed that people are buying more cows than rams. I believe the reason behind this shift is that cows are more economical and offer better value for money.

"When families or even groups of friends come together, they can share a cow and still fulfil the sacrifice. That way, instead of each person buying a ram for over N500,000, they split the cost.

"The cheapest cow you can get right now is around N800,000, while the cheapest ram starts at about N550,000. Prices also vary depending on the size and weight of the animal.

"I have contacted my sources for more cows, but the market price has gone up since last week. It's a volatile market, and prices can change quickly," Hassan said.

Also, Mr Shakiru Gbadamosi, another ram seller at Lawanson, said he noticed that "people are weighing their options this Sallah, and they have been buying more of cows"

"I was surprised to see some buyers turning to cows, and this trend has been on for weeks. Although many still prefer rams for Sallah because it's about tradition and religious significance.

"The ram is the symbolic animal for the sacrifice, and that's not something easily replaced.

"Prices have gone up this year, a decent ram now costs between N550,000 and N700,000 depending on the size and breed. But despite that, the demand remains steady.

"Some people have been buying younger rams because they are less expensive but still acceptable.

"The younger rams are sold for between N130,000 and N250,000," Gbadamosi said.

A buyer, Mr Folajimi Aderibigbe, who confirmed the trend, said buying a cow seems like a better option.

"We are a family of eight, and instead of buying two small rams, we joined with my brother-in-law and bought a cow. It cost us N950,000, but we split it. Everyone still gets to perform their sacrifice and save money.

"Traditionally, rams are the preferred animal for Eid Kabir (Sallah). However, economic realities have changed things, and we must find a way to adapt," he said.

In a related development, vegetable oil traders said they have observed increased patronage due to the Sallah celebration.

Mrs Linda Nwachukwu, a cooking oil trader at the Lawanson Market, said the demand for cooking oil had increased because of preparations ahead of Sallah.

"The celebration usually increases the demand for groundnut oil. Consumers have been stocking up oil since last week, especially now that there are few days to Sallah.

"Cooking oil prices have risen, but it is cheaper than last December, a 25-litre container cost N110,000, a price that persisted until April 2025.

"A recent price adjustment, just three weeks ago, sets the current rates for groundnut oil at N78,000 for 25 litres, N35,000 for 10 litres, and ₦18,500 for five litres."

"This is unusual, groundnut oil prices normally surge in December and then decrease by January or February, but it stayed high for a long time," she said.

Another trader, Mrs Imoleayo Fakunle, said she buys in larger jerrycans and sell in measured portions to customers who cannot afford bigger sizes.

"Not everyone can buy 25 litres or even afford the branded ones, so as a vendor, what I do, is to buy in larger containers and sell in small portions.

"Groundnut oil is expensive, but it is essential. A lot of customers have been buying the measured portions, and they are always happy that they can save money.

"Despite rising prices, customers prioritise the essential ingredient for their celebrations," she said.

Mrs Taraoluwa Alausa, a consumer at the Idi-Araba Market, said she had learned to prioritise when buying cooking oil since the increase in the price of groundnut oil.

"I purchase measured portions of oil specifically for frying and use a good branded oil for general cooking.

"Lately, I have become more conscious about the type of oil I use. I want something natural and less processed. It's a bit pricier, but I think it's good for healthy living.

"However, for this celebration, there is going to be an exception because I will be frying with the measured portions I bought. This way, I can save more and even fry more," Alausa said.