Africa: AU Warns of 'Negative Impact' From U.S. Travel Ban - Urges 'Balanced,' 'Consultative' Approach

The African Union (AU) Commission has expressed concern over the "potential negative impact" of the recent travel restrictions announced by the United States, urging the U.S. government to implement the measures in a manner that is "balanced, evidence-based, and reflective of the long-standing partnership between the United States and Africa."

In a statement issued on 5 June, the Commission said it had "taken note" of the recent proclamation by the U.S. government that imposes new entry restrictions on nationals from several countries, including Eritrea, Somalia, and Sudan. While recognising "the sovereign right of all nations to protect their borders and ensure the security of their citizens," the AU "respectfully appeals to the United States to exercise this right in a manner" consistent with its historic engagement with the continent.

The U.S. directive, signed by President Donald Trump, is set to take effect on 9 June. It reinstates and expands a travel ban originally introduced during Trump's first term, barring citizens from 12 countries--among them Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen--from entering the United States. The order also places partial restrictions on travel from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

According to the directive, the restrictions are based on what the U.S. government described as the "large-scale presence of terrorists" in the listed countries, and it criticized what it described as failures in vetting and identity verification. Trump, in a video message posted on X, said the policy aims to prevent entry by individuals who "wish to do us harm," and noted that the list of affected countries may be expanded in the future.

The AU emphasized that the Commission "remains concerned about the potential negative impact of such measures on people-to-people ties, educational exchange, commercial engagement, and the broader diplomatic relations that have been carefully nurtured over decades."

The AU noted that "Africa and the United States share mutual interests in promoting peace, prosperity, and global cooperation." It therefore called on the U.S. administration to "consider adopting a more consultative approach and to engage in constructive dialogue with the countries concerned." The Commission further appealed for "transparent communication" and, "where necessary, collaborative efforts to address any underlying issues that may have informed this decision."