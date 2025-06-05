Africa: Ministers of the Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government Call for Global Justice for Africa in the International System

The African Union Commission (AUC), Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department (PAPS), through the African Governance Architecture and the African Peace and Security Architecture (AGA-APSA) Secretariat supported the organization of Thirteenth (13th) Ministerial Meeting of the African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government (C-10) held in Lusaka, Republic of Zambia, on 03-05 June 2025.

The Meeting was hosted by H.E. Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, who was represented during the Opening Ceremony by H.E. Mr. Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma, Minister of Defense. During the Ceremony, the Co-Chairs Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, SC, MP, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia, and H.E. Mr. Timothy Musa KABBA, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone, welcomed Ministers and Ambassadors to the meeting and called for African solidarity and African unity to be able to implement the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirt Declaration on the UN Security Council Reforms.

H.E. Mr. Philemon Yang, President of the UNGA was represented by Mr. Ivor Richard Fung, Chef de Cabinet called on the Participants to have a strategic approach to collaborate with other blocs within the UN General Assembly. H.E. Mr. Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, represented by H.E. Amb. Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department, stressed to need to take faster steps towards the implementation of the Common African Position (CAP) as we commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirt Declaration.

Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Heads of Delegations underlined the fact that Africa is the only continent without permanent representation at the UNSC, emphasized that it's a major historical anomaly that has driven the push for the reform of the Security Council, which is reinforced by the African Union theme of 2025 that calls for justice for Africans.

In his remarks, H.E. Amb. Bankole Adeoye called for a global reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that reflects the global identity of the UN and represents youth and women, and the diaspora. He emphasized the need for shared global values of democracy, the rule of law, and silencing the guns. He further emphasized that the urgency of reforming the UNSC is crucial for sharing global experiences and lessons learned, facilitating collective actions and interventions toward global peace, security, and good governance.

Key actionable documents were adopted by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, including the Lusaka Ministerial Outcome Document, Draft African Union Model on the United Nations Security Council Reform, Concise Language for UNGA, and the Meeting Communique, which will be presented at the High-Level Week of the UNGA-80 in September 2025.

The African Union Commission, through the Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department, will continue to support the C-10 in executing its mandate to reposition Africa on the global agenda as indicated in Agenda 2063, the blueprint for building the Africa we want, and the Africa we deserve.

