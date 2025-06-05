Rwanda: Which Players Are Out of Contract in Rwanda Premier League?

The transfer window is now open as clubs look to beef up their squads ahead of the new season. Some players are already out of contact and they may change teams.

Some big players became free agents after the 2024/25 season closed in May. Some could agree to renew their contract while others are exploring new offers on the table as they prepare for a new chapter of their careers.

Times Sport has identified players whose contracts expired and are available on the ongoing transfer market.

APR

After sealing a record-extending 23rd league title and the Peace Cup, APR are set to make some changes to reach the CAF Champions League standards.

Skipper Claude Niyomugabo, Bosco Ruboneka and Gilbert Mugisha are among APR big players who are out of contract just like Alain Bacca Kwitonda, Pavelh Ndzila, Ismail Pithcou Nshimirimana, Victor Mbaoma, Dieudonne Ndayishimiye, and Thadeo Lwanga.

Rayon Sports

Rayon Sports again finished the season without a trophy after losing both the league title and Peace Cup to their arch rivals APR.

The club may lose some big names including skipper Kevin Muhire who is linked to move out of the club.

Players who are out of contract: Ally Serumogo, captain Kevin Muhire, Hadji Iraguha, Hakim Bugingo, François 'Masta' Mugisha, Khadime Ndiaye, Olivier 'Seif' Niyonzima and Abeddy Biramahire.

Mukura VS

Mukura VS already lost their head coach Afahmia Lotfi and a number of players may follow him at Rayon Sports while others could consider their future elsewhere.

Players who are out of contract: Nicholas Ssebwato, Chris Rushema, Aimable Ntarindwa, Elie Tatou Iradukunda, Zuberi Hakizimana and Abdoul Ishimwe

Police FC

Six star players at Police FC are seeing out their contracts in June and coach Vincent Mashami risk losing them should they consider moving to other clubs.

Players who are out of contracts: Abedi Bigirimana, Peter Agblevor, Muhadjiri Hakizimana, Djibrine Akuki, Samuel Ndizeye and Simeon Iradukunda

Gorilla FC:

Gorilla FC could lose the service of captain Victor Murdah and midifieder Hesbon Rutonesha.

Musanze FC:

After avoiding relegation, Musanze could let the likes of Shafik Bakaki, Modou Jobe and Lethabo Mathaba whose contracts are running out in June.

It is also reported that they may release all foreign players.

Kiyovu SC

Struggling to pay salaries and signing on fees could see other players follow skipper Tansele Mosengo Tychick out of Kiyovu SC.

Tansele mutually terminated his contract with Kiyovu Sports last week.

Bugesera FC

Bugesera FC may also lose Nigerian attacking hot cake Umar Abba who finished the Rwanda Premier League season as top scorer with 17 goals.

AS Kigali has already lost veteran Ugandan striker Emmanuel Okwi.